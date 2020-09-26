Watch Charlo vs. Rosario, Charlo vs. Derevyanchenko, Casimero vs. Micah Live Stream

Showtime sports presents a special Championship Boxing Pay-Per-View double header from the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut featuring twin brothers Jermall and Jermell Charlo and a total of five world championship bouts, with Filipino champion Johnriel Casimero taking on undefeated challenger Duke Micah of Ghana in the opening bout.

Undefeated middleweight champion Jermall Charlo will put his WBC middleweight title on the line against Sergiy Derevyanchenko in the first half of the PPV broadcast.

WBC champion Jermell Charlo will try and unify the titles against the hard hitting WBA, IBF champion Jeison Rosario of the Dominican Republic in the second half main event.

Undefeated Mexican super bantamweight Luis Nery will fight Aaron Alameda for the vacant WBC world title, and this would be a huge moment for Nery who is becoming one of boxing’s most exciting stars.

Brandon Figueroa will try to keep his undefeated record and WBA super bantamweight belt when he takes on Damien Vazquez in what will be his second title defense.

In what could be one of the most action packed fights of the night, Filipino Johnriel Casimero will defend his WBO bantamweight belt against hard hitting undefeated Olympian Duke Micah of Ghana.

Tonight’s fight card will be fought without a live audience in the arena but fight fans will be able to tune in to watch online through Pay-Per-View and by ordering the bought through their cable/dish provider.

Showtime Fight Card

Junior Middleweight Championship – Jermell Charlo vs. Jeison Rosario (WBC, WBA, IBF titles)

Super Bantamweight Championship – Luis Nery vs. Aaron Alameda (WBC title)

Super Bantamweight – Danny Roman vs Juan Carlos Payano

Middleweight Championship – Jermall Charlo vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko (WBC title)

Super Bantamweight Championship – Brandon Figueroa vs. Damien Vazquez (WBA title)

Bantamweight Championship – Johnriel Casimero vs. Duke Micah (WBO title)

Watch the Showtime Championship Boxing PPV live stream online on (Sho.sports.com) at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

