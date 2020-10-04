Shawn Porter: The Philippines is what made Manny Pacquiao great

Former welterweight world champion Showtime Shawn Porter is coming off a unanimous decision win against Sebastian Formella on August 22, and was happy to get back into the ring during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Porter, 32, lost his WBC world title in a close back and forth battle to undefeated Errol Spence Jr. on September 28, 2019 wants to get another world title shot as soon as possible.

One of the world champions he has been trying to land a fight with is WBA champion and ring legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao.

Porter who has sparred the 41-year-old Filipino Senator in the past, has said a fight with Pacquiao would be an honor and his respect for the legendary southpaw is very high.

Even though Porter and Pacquiao are friends and have admiration for each other, Porter has said a fight between the two would be fan friendly due to their highly aggressive offensive fighting styles and all business with no animosity.

In a recent interview with AHAT TV, Porter was asked what makes the 8-division world champion so great and Porter who stayed in the Philippines for Pacquiao’s training camps in the past humbly answered with praise and acknowledged the homeland of the Filipino world champion as the driving force behind his greatness.

“I think what made Manny or has made Manny great, and I’m not saying this to make anymore fans especially over there in the Philippines but literally the Philippines is what made Manny who he is, made Manny great, made Manny an 8 or 9 division champion or whatever it is now,” Porter told AHAT TV.

“His upbringing and what he came from and his desire to get out of that. His desire to bring so much hope, so much financial relief to his country, economic relief to his country and now being a Governor of his island, his country, all of that is what kept Manny going. It created the drive. It created the heart. It created the mentality that he has. The Philippines is what made Manny who he is. Coming from the streets, his lack of education, it made him hungry, understanding that fighting and boxing could get him everything he could ever dream of, Boom there it is. Obviously you combine that with his abilities, his talent, then you combine that with a great coach in Freddie Roach and everyone else who has been around him is what made Manny who he is.”

