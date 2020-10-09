Watch Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa Fight Live Stream on ESPN

Top Rank on ESPN presents a world championship title headliner Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa on Friday October 8th and a stacked card full of top prospects.

Navarrete (31-1, 27 KOs) comes from Mexico and is known for his pressure fighting and high punch output style. He is one of the young rising stars in the Top Rank stable and at only 25-years-old, he has already won a world title in the super bantamweight division defending it 5 times before moving up to the featherweight division.

Tonight he will fight for his second weight division world title and go up against undefeated American contender out of California, Ruben Villa (18-0, 5 KOs).

Villa, 23, comes from Salinas, California and the young southpaw is not known as a power puncher but more of a crafty boxer with only 5 knockouts to his record.

This will be Villa’s first shot at a world title and he will be in against the toughest test of his career and will need to fight the perfect fight to avoid the hard hitting Mexican’s power shots.

The card will also feature undefeated prospects from all over the globe.

Middleweight southpaw, Zhanibek Alimkhanuly of Kazakhstan, is 8 and 0, and will take on Gonzalo Gaston Coria.

Young 20-year-old Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson (8-0, 5 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland will take on fellow undefeated prospect Sonny Duversonne (11-0-2, 8 KOs) of Florida in a middleweight showdown between undefeated prospects.

Top Rank on ESPN Fight Card

Featherweight Championship – Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa (WBO title)

Middleweight – Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Gonzalo Coria

Middleweight – Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson vs. Sonny Duversonne

Light Welterweight – Elvis Rodriguez vs. Cameron Krael

Super Featherweight – Bryan Lua vs. Nelson Colon

Featherweight – Rashiem Jefferson vs. Steve Garagarza

Light Middleweight – Kahshad Elliott vs. Akeem Jackson

Friday, October 9, 2020 at The Bubble in the MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Live Stream on ESPN + and televised on ESPN at 10:00/7:00 PM ET/PT.

