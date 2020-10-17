Watch Lewis Ritson vs Miguel Vazquez Fight Live Stream on DAZN

Matchroom Boxing hosts Lewis Ritson vs. Miguel Vazquez a night of exciting boxing action at the East of England Arena in Peterborough, England on October 17, live streamed on DAZN and shown on Sky Sports in the UK.

The event will be under strict COVID-19 guidelines where fighters are tested often and monitored during fight week.

The co-main event Savannah Marshall vs Hannah Rankin was called off due to Marshall’s trainer Peter Fury testing positive for COVID-19 during fight week and being around his fighter exposing her to the virus forced the commission to cancel the fight.

The main event pits 27-year-old Lewis Ritson (20-1, 20 KOs) of Newcastle against 33-year-old former IBF lightweight world champion Miguel Vazquez (42-9, 16 KOs) of Mexico.

Ritson who campaigns at 140-pounds the light welterweight division is in the toughest test of his career against a veteran and former world champion.

This will be a huge moment for Ritson because if he beats a skilled and savvy former world champion in Vazquez he feels it will prove he has what it takes to become a world champion in the light welterweight division.

Vazquez is looking at this fight as redemption. He hasn’t been the same since losing his IBF title to Mickey Bey in 2014 and has won some and lost some, if he beats a top prospect and rising star in Ritson he feels it could revive his boxing career.

Fight Card

Light Welterweight – Lewis Ritson vs. Miguel Vazquez

Super Bantamweight – Qais Ashfaq vs. Marc Leach

Welterweight – Joe Laws vs. Rylan Charlton

Featherweight – Thomas Patrick Ward vs. Thomas Essomba

Light Welterweight – Kane Baker vs. Meshech Speare

Women’s Featherweight – Ellie Scotney vs. Bec Connolly

Date: Saturday, October 17, 2020

Start Time Undercard: 6:30 p.m. BST/1:30 p.m. ET

Main event: 10:00 p.m. BST/5:00 p.m. ET

Live Stream on DAZN (dazn.com/en-US) and in the UK on Sky Sports.

