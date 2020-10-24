Watch UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje Live Stream on ESPN PPV

The big UFC 254: Khabib vs. Gaethje fight card will live stream on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View on October 24 at 2:00 PM ET/PT from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Undefeated UFC lightweight world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0-0) is widely considered one of the best fighters in the world today. The dominant wrestler is coming off a submission victory over top contender Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 and is looking to continue his win streak and add another title defense to his record tonight.

Justin Gaethje (22-2-0) is coming off a huge TKO victory of the tougher former Interim Champion Tony Ferguson and captured title and a chance to fight for the legit belt against Khabib next.

Gaethje is a talented collegiate wrestler but believes he will have the stand up advantage over the champion.

Khabib will likely rely on his wrestling and grappling to try and take the fight to the ground and put the challenger on his back to grind him out and secure a another dominant victory.

The Co-main event of the evening Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier pits former world champion against top contender with the winner inching closer to a world title shot against undefeated champ Israel Adesanya.

Robert Whittaker (22-5-0) is the former middleweight champion and current number 1 contender in the division.

He lost his title to Israel Adesanya and is motivated to regain his title and seek redemption against the flashy New Zealand striker.

Jared Cannonier (13-4-0) is ranked number 3 in the middleweight division and is coming off an impressive knockout victory of Jack Hermansson and wants to defeat Whittaker to show he has what it takes to land a world title opportunity.

UFC 254 Fight Card

Main Event: Khabib Nurmagomedov (Champ) vs. Justin Gaethje (IC) UFC Lightweight Championship

Co-Main: Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris

Jacob Malkoun vs. Phil Hawes

Lauren Murphy vs. Liliya Shakirova

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa

Nathaniel Wood vs. Casey Kenney

Alex Oliveira vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Da-Un Jung vs. Sam Alvey

Liana Jojua vs. Miranda Maverick

Joel Alvarez vs. Alexander Yakovlev

Saturday October 24, 2020 the Main Card Live Stream begins at 2:00 p.m. ET/PT on ESPN+ PPV.

Preliminary undercard on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ at Noon ET/PT, Early Prelim card starts at 11:00 a.m. ET/PT.

To subscribe or purchase the Pay-Per-View, visit espn.com/ufc

Like this: Like Loading...