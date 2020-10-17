Watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez Fight Live Stream Online

A historical lightweight unification bought between WBC/WBA/WBO champion Vasiliy Lomachenko and undefeated IBF champion Teofimo Lopez will take place on October 17th on Top Rank on ESPN live streamed on ESPN+ and the main event televised on ESPN.

The battle for undisputed is one of the rare occasions when two champions fight to unify all the titles in the division.

Lomachenko and Lopez have the chance to make history being the first to unify all four sanctioning body belts at lightweight to claim the king of the hill in their respective division.

Lopez is eager to shine on Saturday night against one of the best if not the best pound for pound fighters in boxing today.

The betting odds are in Lomachenko’s favor but Lopez is motivated by his underdog status and the chance to make history.

For Lomachenko the bout motivation to become undisputed and also to shut the mouth of the trash talking Lopez and his father who he believe have been disrespectful toward him.

The co-main event pits former light welterweight title challenger Alex Saucedo against unbeaten Californian Arnold Barboza Jr. in a 10-round junior welterweight showdown that is sure to bring some fireworks before the main event.

Saucedo’s only defeat came in his first title opportunity against then WBO champion Maurice Hooker. Saucedo hurt Hooker early in the fight only to get stopped in the seventh round of an all our war.

Barboza Jr. is one of Top Rank’s most promising rising stars and he is looking at his fight with Saucedo as a chance to make a statement in the 140-pound division.

Top Rank on ESPN Fight Card

Lightweight Unification – Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez (WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO titles)

Light Welterweight – Alex Saucedo vs. Arnold Barboza Jr.

Catchweight – Edgar Berlanga vs. Lanell Bellows

Catchweight – Josue Vargas vs. Kendo Castaneda

Super Featherweight – John Vincent Moralde vs. Jose Enrique Vivas

Welterweight – Quinton Randall vs. Jan Carlos Rivera

Welterweight – Jahi Tucker vs. Charles Garner

Live coverage of Lomachenko-Lopez on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 7:30 p.m., with undercard action on ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN+ Live Stream Online.

