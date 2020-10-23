Watch WIBA World Champion Denise Castle Fight Live on FITE TV November 21st

LET BATTLE COMMENCE – THE LIONESSES LIVE ON FITE TV Saturday 21st November 2020

CASTLE HEADLINES HISTORIC FIRST ALL FEMALE PRO BOXING EVENT IN UK ON 21ST NOV

WIBA World Champion Denise Castle is set to headline the historic LET BATTLE COMMENCE – THE LIONESSES event, promoted by six time, five division World Champion Lee McAllister, that takes place on Saturday the 21st November 2020

Throughout her professional boxing career Bournemouth’s Castle has competed around the World, but curiously had never competed in a contest in her home country, but that will change come the 21st November, although as the event will be held behind closed doors, at the Northern Hotel in Aberdeen, and there will be no British fans ringside to support her.

Castle, a former World Boxing Council (WBC) Muay Thai World Champion, secured the Women’s International Boxing Association (WIBA) World Crown back in October 2019, following a fifth round stoppage over Sutthinee Bamrungpao in Bangkok, Thailand.

On the 21st November Castle was originally set to defend her WIBA World Crown against Judit Hachbold, subject to Hachbold’s medical suspension issued by the Florida State Boxing Commission being resolved at least 30 days prior to the event, which has not occurred. A replacement opponent will be announced in due course.

To date the LET BATTLE COMMENCE series, which are broadcast live on FITE TV and delayed broadcast in the UK on Sports Channel Network (Freeview/Youview Channel 265), has featured female contests on all events.

The first took place on the 18th July 2020 and hosted the professional boxing debut of ten time Kick Boxing World Champion Caitlin Foran against PBC International Silver Champion Jaime Bates.

LET BATTLE COMMENCE II, which was broadcast live on Friday 4th September, featured three female contests, the first featured PBC International Silver Super Flyweight Champion Nicola Hopewell versus Tasha Boyes, also featured on the card were Elite Amateur Stars Hollie Towl and Ellie Coulson who made their respective professional boxing debuts against Jaime Bates and Beccy Ferguson.

The interim card for the 21st November LET BATTLE COMMENCE – THE LIONESSES event sees WIBA Minimum-weight World Champion Denise Castle defend her crown against a yet to be named replacement opponent.

The stacked card hosts the rematch between Nicola Hopewell and Tasha Boyes, following Boyes’ unfortunate retirement during their previous encounter due to an arm injury.

Former ten time Kick Boxing World Champion Caitlin Foran will make her second appearance in the series and will face Shrewsbury’s Beccy Ferguson.

Former English National Amateur Champion Ellie Coulson will also be making her second appearance in the series, this time she faces Ester Konecna from the Czech Republic.

Sheffield’s former five time National Amateur Champion and unbeaten as a professional, Hollie Towl, faces Malta’s Melissa Harianto.

World Boxing Council (WBC) Muay Thai World Champion Natacha De Almeida from Switzerland, will be making her professional boxing debut against York’s Carly Mackenzie.

Former Elite Amateur, South Shields’ Estelle Scott, is back in action against debuting Kirsty Biswas from Middlesbrough.

Manchester’s Sophie Varley makes her first appearance on the series and will face debuting Ivette Garcia.

Shrewsbury’s PBC International Silver Bantamweight Champion Jaime Bates will go toe-to-toe with the highly experienced Kenyan Jane Kavulani.

In addition to being the first all female professional boxing event, LET BATTLE COMMENCE – THE LIONESSES will also be the first ever event in the UK to be officiated by an all Female team licensed by the British & Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA), who are sanctioning the historic event.

Former Amateur A Class Referee Carla Fox will the third person in the ring, Michelle Pennington and Erica Higgins will be the inspectors and Emma Truepenny will be the timekeeper and due to a broken toe preventing her competing on the historic event, MBC International Champion and BIBA’s Director of Female Boxing Marianne Marston, who is also a qualified Chief Inspector/Championship Supervisor, will now be the Chief Inspector and Championship Supervisor of the event.

LET BATTLE COMMENCE – THE LIONESSES, in association with PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA and NEON ENERGY DRINK, will take place on the 21st November 2020 and will be broadcast exclusively live on FITE TV (PPV @ $12.99)

