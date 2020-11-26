Chris Eubank Sr. mum on Tyson vs. Jones Jr., and shares insights on his boxing history

By Samuel Lee

Chris Eubank Snr quick Question & Answer Nov ’20

The legendary Chris Eubank Snr on a visit to Dubai to see friends gives insights into his unique boxing history.

Prediction of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr:

It is an exhibition.

Prediction of Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce:

I’ve not seen enough of these gentlemen.

Prediction of Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua:

I can’t comment because COVID-19 is the great equalizer. Empty arenas, postponements and what have you – this isn’t what either have had to deal with before.

If he ever had ambition to collect other belts:

Yes, we all wanted to unite all the titles when we were in our early twenties but it was never possible in the 90s.

I was the first fighter to speak of uniting all four titles after I beat Benn but it turned out I would have to of sold my soul to do so, which I wasn’t prepared to do; unlike so many – if not all – others.

Why we never saw the transatlantic dream bouts:

Instead of being a prostitute for the promoters – then Don King and Bob Arum in the United States for instance – I stood tall and changed the game for the better.

Their fighters were hard enough to beat on their own, but with their influence I would’ve had it all to do and then some and then be tied to them regardless.

We left it marginally too late, because I lost twice to Collins and then they wouldn’t fight me – why would they?

When I got the call to face Joe Calzaghe for the title, I couldn’t believe my luck. I wanted respect, I had the money but I didn’t have the respect – I got it after that.

On his hardest night:

The Watson number two fight. It was vicious, bitter; like a public execution. At some point, you have to stand up and be counted and prove your worth.

Thoughts on legacies:

I missed my chance to become a great fighter on record by failing to beat Collins in the rematch, losing fair and square and making no excuses.

To become a legend of your own time though is that pyramid top. That’s what Nigel Benn achieved by defeating Gerald McClellan – he won the fight he couldn’t win; knocked down and battered and still winning against a vicious opponent.

You witness it ‘real time’, where you’d bet everything on one man losing and they win. That only can be undone by refusing to take another beating.

Fast-tracking:

I actually learned to box in New York. I lived in The Bronx from 16 to 21 and dedicated my life to boxing – no nightclubs, no drinking, no girls.

It was a baptism of fire if there ever was one because I faced World #1 Mark Breland at 17, fought in the 1985 Golden Gloves semi finals in front of 17-19,000 at 18; when they did two-minute rounds to fit in all the semis, and turned Pro at just turned 19!

Real-life Rocky:

My first trainer was Andy Martinez, who looked just like Mickey from Rocky. And the gyms I trained in were just like where Apollo Creed took Rocky to train. I hadn’t ever seen the Rocky movies at this point.

The exact Adidas boots Stallone wore for Rocky IV, I already owned in September 1985 when they were first released, for my Pro debut.

Simply the Best:

I faced Anthony Logan in my 12th Pro fight – he was rated 16 by the WBC and nearly beat Nigel Benn, who had all the coverage and all the hype. It was on a Benn undercard. My next fight sold 50 tickets with no TV.

From February 1986 to February 1988 I had only one fight – a four-rounder on a Top Rank card against a fighter of a southpaw stance of which I wasn’t expecting – and Bob Arum left after only one round after being told to watch and sign me.

By 1990 I beat Arum’s golden boy Benn for the title.

