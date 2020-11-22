Erik Morales: Manny Pacquiao shouldn’t fight younger guys in their prime like Errol Spence

Filipino boxing legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao hasn’t stepped foot in a boxing ring since dethroning undefeated WBA welterweight champion Keith “One Time” Thurman in July of 2019.

The goal was for Pacquiao to defend his title in May of 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic hit the entire globe changing life as we know it.

Masks became mandatory, countries had lockdowns and quarantines, social distancing and restrictions on large public gatherings such as sporting events and concerts were issued.

Many boxing events were canceled and when boxing resumed months later they had to be fought inside a bubble with no audience and anyone who stepped inside the arena and vicinity would have to get tested for COVID and quarantine in their hotel room to make sure they didn’t have the virus.

Undefeated American WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford recently beat Kell Brook in the Top Rank bubble at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, and the fight aired live on ESPN instead of Pay-Per-View.

After the fight Crawford called out Manny Pacquiao to a unification bout. Another undefeated American champion Errol Spence Jr. has a title defense on December 5th against Danny Garcia and during his open workout he issued a challenge to Pacquiao and has been calling out the Filipino Senator since he signed with Al Haymon and PBC.

A man familiar with Pacquiao is 4-division world champion Erik ‘El Terrible” Morales, the now retired boxing legend from Tijuana, Mexico pulled off a shocking upset victory over Pacquiao at super featherweight in 2005, and now works as a boxing commentator.

Morales who predicted Pacquiao to beat Thurman told boxing YouTube channel Fino Boxing that he doesn’t like the idea of Pacquiao who is in his 40’s fighting these younger prime fighters.

“I don’t think its a good fight for Manny Pacquiao to face Errol Spence Jr., he’s over ten years younger. Pacquiao is already 42, he needs to pick opponents similar to him now,” Morales told Fino Boxing.

“He should not take on younger guys in their prime. Errol Spence is in his best moment right now, it could be one a sided fight, and Spence is a natural welterweight or even a junior middleweight

“The bottom line is clear that a Spence fight for Manny Pacquiao is not ideal, so now PBC is having Errol Spence vs. Danny Garcia so there shouldn’t be much talk of a Pacquiao fight for Spence,” said Morales.

So far the options available for Pacquiao are Terence Crawford, the winner of Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia and Mikey Garcia for his ring return.

