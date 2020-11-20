Errol Spence and Terence Crawford are chasing Manny Pacquiao instead of each other

After WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford’s sensational stoppage win over Kell Brook, he called out 41-year-old Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao to a unification bout.

Leading up to the upcoming December 5th showdown between undefeated WBC/IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. and former champion Danny Garcia, Spence called out Pacquiao as well.

The fight the boxing world wants to see is a showdown between undefeated American champions Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr., but neither guy is eager to make the fight happen and would rather chase aging legend Manny Pacquiao.

One reason they are calling out Pacquiao is because of the payday, even though he is well past his best years, he will still guarantee them their highest payday. Second reason is they will have the chance to face off against a living legend and future hall of famer, and Thirdly they believe it will be a much easier fight to win since Pacquiao is going to be 42 the next time he steps foot in the ring.

This is the problem with a lot of the younger fighters today. They want to go for the easy money big fights instead of facing off against their biggest rivals in their primes and making their own legacy.

Its similar to the tactic Floyd Mayweather Jr. used to avoid fighting Pacquiao in his peak when he was tearing up the likes of Miguel Cotto, Ricky Hatton and Oscar De La Hoya.

Mayweather milked it and finally faced off against Pacquiao 5 years later and after the Filipino icon was knocked out cold by Juan Manuel Marquez and became a more tentative less ferocious fighter.

Crawford and Spence can both claim they want the fight, but until they start demanding it and really come to the table with a legit offer, then the fight is just another fantasy match up that won’t happen anytime soon.

They think that a fight with Manny Pacquiao will be easy, but they could be in for a rude awakening if they believe that. Pacquiao might be smaller and older man, but he punches like a mule and still has that grizzled veteran instinct that the arrogant Keith Thurman experienced when the thought Pacquiao would crumble from his power.

Pacquiao took Thurman to school and hurt him several times, it was a shocking wake up call because the 30-year-old was so confident that he would remain undefeated and send the 40-year-old Senator back to the Philippines to retire and focus on politics, instead Thurman lost his zero, his belt and was served humble pie by the small T-rex armed Filipino southpaw he mocked during the pre-fight build up.

If Spence or Crawford land the Pacquiao fight its very risky because there is a big chance Pacquiao could win. It would also ruin that super-fight feel between two undefeated champions if they lose to Pacquiao.

The best suggestion is Crawford and Spence fight each other and the winner gets Manny Pacquiao for all the marbles and the chance to become undisputed welterweight champion.

I am an avid fan of boxing and video games. My first fight of memory was watching Prince Naseem Hamed destroy Kevin Kelly. I enjoy all aspects of the sport. My favorite current boxer is Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao. My favorite boxing match is Diego Corrales vs. Jose Luis Castillo 1. I love watching boxing on Pay-Per-View more than being there live because you can really enjoy and watch the action from the best view.

