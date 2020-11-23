Florida Hall of Fame Promoter Henry Rivalta Launches Rivalta Boxing on December 4

Florida Hall of Fame Promoter Henry Rivalta Launches Rivalta Boxing

Inaugural Fight & Black-Tie Event December 4, 2020 at InterContinental Hotel in Miami

MIAMI, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Famed Florida Boxing promoter, Henry Rivalta launches Rivalta Boxing. Inspired by the desire to bring back the glory days of boxing, Rivalta is hosting the Inaugural fight as a black-tie event at the InterContinental Hotel in Downtown Miami with an impressive card.

Set in the heart of Miami, InterContinental Hotel offers the perfect venue to launch the Rivalta Boxing promotion. Attendees will enjoy breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay and luxurious accommodations when the doors open at 6pm.

Fight card will include Yuniesky Gonzalez, Elvin Gambarov, Russell Fiore, Erick lanzas Jr., Jessy Cruz, Neslan Machado, Luis Melendez, Man Man, and Antonio Williams. These highly touted fighters will kick off Henry Rivalta’s vision for the future of boxing.

According to Rivalta, “I’ve had the pleasure of working with many great fighters and have been part of championship teams. In my humble opinion, what makes a great fighter is their desire to be better daily. It’s that want and drive that you need to become an elite athlete and work even harder once you reach your goal. That’s what makes a great champion”.

While the combat sports industry continues to grow at a rapid pace, the general fight fan has been critical of boxing. Rivalta Boxing aims to bring fights that people want to see and do away with ‘layup’ fights and other undesirable past boxing promotion practices that turned away the hardcore boxing fan. This new age of boxing, that honors the old, is a concept that is born from 20 years of boxing business experience.

Rivalta says that “changing the current landscape of boxing to honor the glory days of boxing will turn general market combat fans into hardcore boxing fans”. The promotion is set to hold multiple fights throughout 2021.

About Rivalta Boxing

Henry Rivalta launched a career in boxing in 2001. With little experience he began by managing Lou Del Valle, former WBA light heavyweight champion of the world. He quickly learned and excelled in the business, then worked with numerous great fighters and has been part of championship teams and The Florida Boxing Hall of Fame’s Class of 2013.

