Josesito Lopez: Manny Pacquiao beats Conor McGregor by demolition

Josesito Lopez is best known for upsetting Victor Ortiz and the journeyman boxer is busy preparing for his December 5th fight against Francisco “Chia” Santana on the undercard of the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia Pay-Per-View.

Lopez who is coming off a sensation KO win over John Molina Jr. trains under Robert Garcia in Riverside, California.

The fighter known as The Riverside Rocky also gave Keith Thurman a run for his money rocking the former WBA world champion in their fight and going the distance in a bout that fans thought he would get stopped in.

Lopez would like to win a world title before retiring and hopes he will get another title shot in the near future, but he is staying busy and active.

When asked by ESNEWS what he thought about a possible Conor McGregor versus Manny Pacquiao boxing match, Lopez laughed and gave his assessment of the crossover fight.

“Pacquiao between 3 and 6 rounds,” predicted Lopez to ESNEWS on the Pacquiao vs. McGregor outcome. “He might just wait a little bit so he doesn’t take too much risk because Conor is a big guy. Especially when fighting somebody that’s not so experienced in boxing it could actually be even more dangerous than an actual boxer sometimes.

“It would take 3 rounds at least, but Pacquiao by demolition,” said Lopez.

Pacquiao who turns 42 in December hasn’t fought since defeating Keith Thurman in July of 2019 winning the WBA welterweight title and becoming the oldest fighter to win a belt in the division at the age of 40.

The Coronavirus pandemic that shocked the world prevented the Filipino Senator from defending his title in 2020 and at his age the long layoff could hurt him or it could help his body recover.

Pacquiao has the option of unifying his WBA title with undefeated American champions Terence Crawford (WBO) or Errol Spence Jr. (WBC/IBF) if he gets by Danny Garcia on December 5th.

