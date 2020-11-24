Manny Pacquiao should fight Canelo instead of Conor McGregor for biggest fight of 2021

With Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez no longer tied down to Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions he is now free to make fights with any promoter he wants.

Canelo is the biggest draw in all of boxing, and many fighters are clamoring for a big payday with the handsome Mexican champion.

With the restrictions put on the boxing world regarding Covid-19, boxers will miss out on the large live gate revenue and the roar and cheers of the fans in the arenas.

Purses will also be reduced but the Pay-Per-view option is still alive and well. We just need to see a superstar like Canelo put on a huge well promoted event to see another 500,000 or more PPV buys.

I personally didn’t like the idea of having Canelo restricted to the DAZN mobile phone streaming service. That hindered his reach as a PPV star and it kept him in a bubble on an app that I don’t even have or anyone around me has.

After Canelo defeats Callum Smith for the WBA super middleweight title on December 19th which sadly be on DAZN for no one to see, he should come down to 160 and call out Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao for a huge PPV blockbuster.

Pacquiao is 41 and if you know how fanatical his fans are they will tell you he can beat Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder, they still think he is a top dog in the boxing world which is far from the truth.

I give credit to Pacquiao for beating Keith Thurman in a very close fight that should have been a DRAW for the WBA welterweight title, but Thurman was drained and injured heading into the fight.

Pacquiao fans were saying that he beat up Thurman who walks around at 180 pounds, as if he fought a giant in the ring.

If they really believe in Pacquiao’s ability then he should fight Canelo at 160 pounds to dare to be great. No catchweight, if Thurman is the same size as Canelo why can’t Pacquiao who they consider David beating up Goliath, face Canelo?

Same thing goes for the rumored Manny Pacquiao vs. Conor McGregor crossover fight. Conor is a big guy but he can’t box all he has is power and he failed against Floyd Mayweather Jr. when he fought him in 2017. Pacquiao is trying to copy Floyd and cash out with an easy fight that nobody wants to see. All I know is if that fight gets made it will be a huge event but not legacy building for Pacquiao.

I could easily see Canelo vs. Pacquiao on Cinco de Mayo weekend doing well over 2.5 million PPV buys, and it would be a great way for Pacquiao who is avoiding the top welterweights to cash out and retire for good even if he is knocked out cold again Juan Manuel Marquez style.

Canelo would then have another name to his resume and people would have to finally give him props for beating up a legend like Pacquiao. I know there will be some haters who will say he beat up a smaller old man but didn’t these same people praise Pacquiao when he beat up a frail older Oscar De La Hoya?

Boxing needs super events and Pacquiao should fight Canelo instead of chasing Conor McGregor in a boxing match, we all know Conor McGregor is a UFC fighter, so even if he weighs 175 pounds on the ring he will be handicapped and picked apart by Pacquiao. If Pacquiao wants a real challenge with a guy who weighs as much as McGregor and a chance to break the top 50 all-time greats list he should opt for Canelo.

Big time boxing fan. Grew up in East Los, and been an avid follower of the sport and the legends like Julio Cesar Chavez, Vicente Saldivar, Salvador Sanchez, Carlos Zarate, Erik Morales, Ricardo Lopez and Juan Manuel Marquez just to name a few. Current favorite boxers: Canelo Alvarez, Mikey Garcia.

