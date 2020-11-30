Manny Pacquiao should only fight the best at welterweight before he retires

Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao is currently in boxing limbo because of the COVID-19 virus that spread across the globe.

Like many other fighters, Pacquiao has been in quarantine and in Pacquiao’s case he is under the strictest lockdown in the Philippines.

Pacquiao is 41, and he isn’t getting any younger, age will catch up to him eventually but if he still feels he is capable of competing with the best than I think he should go out on top by fighting the best.

Trainer Freddie Roach suggested his prized pupil will not fight in 2020 so this will be the longest layoff of Manny Pacquiao’s career. He last fought in July of 2019, its been little over a year since beat Keith Thurman for the WBA welterweight title.

I used to think that Pacquiao was a bit long in the tooth to continue fighting at his age but he is a special athlete because he is genetically gifted and also takes good care of his health.

Pacquiao will likely fight in 2021 but the long layoff could hurt him at his age if he doesn’t stay fit.

If he continues to fight on he shouldn’t waste his time with lower tier fighters or tune-ups because it would tarnish his legacy if he lost to a tune-up opponent as opposed to a fierce young lion.

If he does go out on his shield it should be against one of those top young welterweights like Errol Spence Jr., Terence Crawford, Danny Garcia or Shawn Porter.

I hope Pacquiao is training and keeping his cardio up because he can’t afford to slack in his 40’s.

If the Filipino legend wants to continue a fight with Terence Crawford for the WBO belt in the Middle East seems like a viable options especially since the fight was almost a done deal but due to COVID-19 restrictions the fight was a no go.

Pacquiao would like an audience in attendance because it also means more money for the live gate, but unless the pandemic comes to a halt and a vaccine is given he will have to settle for fighting in an empty arena or with limited capacity for now.

I would love to see him try to unify the belts and become undisputed champion at 147-pounds especially if he only has two more fights left, might as well go for all the gold and fight Crawford and the winner of Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia to unify all the belts, and if he loses at least he would have lost to the best instead of a tune-up opponent.

