Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr, Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson Live Stream Weigh-In Video

The biggest fight of 2020 is an exhibition bout between two retired former world champions “Iron” Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. with a huge co-main event featuring YouTube star Jake Paul and retired NBA star Nate Robinson.

The two ring legends decided to comeback and fight during the COVID-19 pandemic because they felt the itch to get back in the ring and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to mix it up in the ring having never fought during the pro career.

Tyson, 54, said he has never been this hungry to compete and getting his body in shape has motivated him to step back into the ring.

Jones Jr., 51, has been stopped multiple times but the short rest he had from boxing he feels he has the upperhand since he hasn’t been retired as long as Iron Mike who hasn’t fought in 15 years.

The fighters agreed to fight in an 8-round exhibition with 2 minute rounds per the state of California commission rules. The bought is being held at the Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on Saturday November 28th without an audience but will be live streamed on PPV on Triller and Fite TV for $49.99.

The co-main event will feature big YouTube star Jake Paul taking on Nate Robinson a former NBA player who is making his boxing debut.

The participants in Saturday’s huge PPV event will have a ceremonial weigh in on Friday and the fighters will square off for the last time before meeting face to face in the ring to exchange blows.

Fight Card

Heavyweight Main Event – Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan

Hasim Rahman Jr. vs. Rashad Coulter

Weigh-In Video



Upload by BT Sport

Watch the weigh-in live stream on Triller and Fite TV Free with membership (https://www.fite.tv/watch/weigh-in-tyson-vs-jones-jr/2p8gk/) on November 27, 2020 at 5:00 PM EST/ 2:00 PM PST.

