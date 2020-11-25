Mikey Garcia: I had a two-fight deal with Manny Pacquiao that fell through

Four weight division world champion Mikey Garcia is eager to step back in the boxing ring and wants to continue his run at welterweight to become a five-weight division world champion.

Garcia fell short of his goal on March 16, 2019 when he fought the most feared fighter in the division Errol Spence Jr.. Garcia was able to go the distance without being hurt or dropped, but even though it was a moral victory for the smaller Garcia to survive against the much bigger Spence, he wasn’t ready to go back down in weight just yet, until he achieved his goal at becoming a champion at 147-pounds.

In his last fight Garcia beat Jessie Vargas by unanimous decision showing his power by hurting the former champion multiple times in the fight and dropping him in the fifth round.

The fight Garcia wants most is with 41-year-old Filipino ring legend and WBA super champion Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao.

He revealed in a recent interview with ESNEWS that he had a two-fight deal with Manny Pacquiao that fell through.

“It didn’t work out,” Garcia told ESNEWS on his two fight deal he had with Manny Pacquiao before it fell through. “It was very close. We had dates for June and July, and it was almost a done deal.

Garcia said part of the reason the deal went bad was due to the COVID-19 pandemic that came about and with restrictions on having large gatherings it would hinder the amount of money he would’ve received if they had a live paid audience.

“Covid, was part of it. We could have actually done it without fans but it just wasn’t as exciting without fans and like I said the money wasn’t going to be exactly the same either, so it didn’t work out.

Garcia is still an option for Pacquiao but he also knows there are other guys in the division ahead of him like WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford who just stopped Kell Brook.

The possible fight between Crawford and Pacquiao was a hard one for Garcia to predict but he feels its close.

“It’s kinda tough. I would have said Crawford but Pacquiao fought very well in his last fight against Keith Thurman, I was very impressed with that. It’s a close one,” said Garcia.

When asked about a potential Pacquiao showdown with UFC superstar Conor McGregor, Garcia show disinterest and said it’s not even a fight and that Pacquiao would beat up the Irish MMA fighter or stop him even sooner than Floyd Mayweather Jr. did.

