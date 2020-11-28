Watch Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce Fight Live Stream

The battle between two of Britain top heavyweight prospects is on Saturday night, when undefeated titans Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce square off in the ring in London, on BT Sport and ESPN+ live streaming service in the USA.

Daniel Dubois (14-0, 13 KOs) is a powerhouse with all but one of his wins ending by way of knockout. At only 23-years-old he has made a name for himself and looks to become the biggest heavyweight star in UK boxing at the moment.

Dubois is eager to showcase his skills on Saturday night and show he can also box and punch and is evolving into a complete fighter.

Joe Joyce (10-0, 9 KOs) is 35 and he understands that the clock is ticking for his boxing career so he needs a sensational win against a young dominant opponent like Dubois to show the world he is a serious contender for a heavyweight title.

Like Dubois all of his wins but one have ended by KO. Joyce has a good amateur boxing background and won the silver medal in the 2016 Olympic games.

Both fighters are promoted by Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions and the winner will be one step closer to becoming a title challenger for Tyson Fury.

The heavyweight division in the UK is booming with Tyson Fury holding the WBC title and Anthony Joshua holding the WBO, WBA, and IBF world titles, and prospects like Dubois and Joyce in the mix as possible challengers.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Daniel Dubois 244.5 vs. Joe Joyce 259

Welterweight – Jack Catterall vs. Abderrazak Houya

Light Middleweight – Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Guido Nicolas Pitto

Heavyweight – David Adeleye vs. Danny Whitaker

Cruiserweight – Jack Massey vs. Mohammad Ali Bayat

Super Featherweight – Louie Lynn vs. Paul Holt

Light Middleweight – Joshua Frankham vs. Matt Hall

Heavyweight – Mitchell Barton vs. Matt Gordon

The fights will air on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM PT, and will be live streamed in the USA on ESPN+ and in the UK on BT Sport at 10:00 PM GMT.

