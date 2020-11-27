Watch Daniel Jacobs vs Gabe Rosado Live Stream on DAZN

Matchroom boxing and DAZN will live stream the Daniel Jacobs vs. Gabriel Rosado card from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida on Friday, November 27 with undefeated prospects on the undercard.

Daniel Jacobs (36-3, 30KOs) is a former middleweight champion who at the age of 33 looking to campaign in the 168-pound division and make a title run there.

Jacobs is a world class fighter and he lost a controversial decision to Gennady Golovkin which many ringside observers felt he won, and put up a competitive fight against Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez in another decision loss.

Gabriel Rosado (25-12-1, 14 KOs) is a rugged journeyman boxer from the blue collar streets of Philadelphia, PA.

Rosado is best known for being willing to fight everyone and going to their backyard to face them. He has lost all his big fights but gave a good account for himself in each of his outings.

This is Rosado’s chance to show the world that he still has what it takes and hopes to pull off the upset and hopefully have the decision go his way this time.

Rosado is training under hall of fame legend Freddie Roach, who is best known for training Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao. Roach is also familiar with Jacobs having training him for a short period, and will use that knowledge to help prepare Rosado for Friday night.

Undefeated middleweight champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade was originally supposed to be on the fight card but his opponent Dusty Hernandez-Harrison tested positive for COVID-19 and the fight was sacked.

Olympic gold medalist Daniyar Yeleussinov (9-0, 5 KOs) will take on former junior welterweight champion Julius Indongo in a welterweight bout.

Three-time World amateur champion Magomedrasul Majidov (2-0, 2 KOs) will fight Sahret Delgado at heavyweight, and undefeated middleweight prospect Nikita Ababiy (9-0, 6 KOs) takes on Brandon Maddox.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight – Daniel Jacobs vs. Gabe Rosado

Welterweight – Daniyar Yeleussinov vs. Julius Indongo

Middleweight – Nikita Ababiy vs. Brandon Maddox

Heavyweight – Mahammadrasul Majidov vs. Sahret Delgado

Lightweight – Emmanuel Tagoe vs. Mason Menard

Jacobs vs. Rosado on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST/PST, Live Stream on DAZN.

