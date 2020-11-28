Watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones, Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson Live Stream on FITE

The most anticipated exhibition match in the history of boxing is here, when retired legends “Iron” Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. square of in the ring at the Staples Center on Saturday night.

The Co-Main event is sure to attract the younger generation to purchase the card because YouTube superstar Jake Paul is taking on NBA star Nate Robinson in a fight that could live up to the hype.

Tyson, 54, hasn’t fought since losing to Kevin McBride in 2005, it has been 15 years since he fought and he has the itch to return to competition.

After getting into shape during the COVID-19 quarantine, Tyson felt the burning desire to compete but he needed the right opponent and then Roy Jones Jr. came to the table.

Jones Jr., 51, one of the longest reigning pound-for-pound champions in boxing history always wanted to fight Tyson and the two nearly came together after he went up to heavyweight to capture the WBA title from John Ruiz, but the fight fell through due to money issues.

Now the two superstars will meet in an exhibition bout under two minute rounds and 8 rounds total. The California Athletic Commission allowed the fight to go on under strict guidelines and requested the fighters not hurt or knock each other out, but Tyson only knows one way and that is to go for the KO.

Jake Paul, 23, is no stranger to boxing, he was bit by the boxing bug in 2018 when he fought Deji on the undercard of Logan Paul vs. KSI.

Paul turned professional on January 30, 2020 when he stopped fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in the first round.

Tonight he will take on 36-year-old former NBA basketball star Nate Robinson who will be making his pro boxing debut.

Fight Card

Heavyweight Main Event – Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. (WBC frontline title)

Cruiserweight – Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson

Cruiserweight – Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan

Lightweight – Jamaine Ortiz vs. Sulaiman Segawa

Featherweight – Irvin Gonzalez vs. Edward Vazquez

Heavyweight – Joe Cusumano vs. Gregory Corbin

Tyson-Jones, Paul-Robinson Pay-Per-View event airs on Saturday November 28, 2020, starts at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT and is available for live stream on TysonOnTriller.com and Fite.TV

