Watch Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook Fight Live Stream Online

Top Rank on ESPN presents a championship double-header featuring a welterweight title main event Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook, and a super flyweight championship co-feature Joshua Franco vs. Andrew Moloney II, live on ESPN and Live Stream on ESPN+ Saturday November 14.

Terence Crawford (36-0, 27 KOs) is widely considered the top pound for pound boxer in the world. The Omaha, Nebraska product has won titles from 135, 140 and 147 and was undisputed unified junior welterweight champion before vacated his titles to move up to welterweight.

Crawford currently holds the WBO world title having beat Jeff Horn by TKO, Horn won the title by beating Manny Pacquiao in a shocking upset. Crawford stated that he wanted to fight Pacquiao but for some odd reason the Filipino Senator never took on the challenge of fighting the undefeated American switch hitter.

Another fight on Crawford’s radar is a showdown with fellow American undefeated champion Errol Spence Jr. but that fight has been difficult to make with both on opposing promotional outfits and networks. For now Crawford will look to outshine Spence by beating former welterweight champion Kell Brook better than Spence did.

Kell Brook (39-2, 27 KOs) is a former IBF welterweight champion who suffered his only career losses to Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr. both losses were TKO stoppages due to eye injuries.

Brook’s best win came when he traveled to the United States to dethrone Shawn Porter capturing the IBF title in an upset victory.

For Brook he is looking to upset Crawford and make himself 2-0 against undefeated American champions and undefeated on US soil.

The British boxer said he will shock Crawford with his power and make him pay for overlooking him.

Fight Card

Welterweight Championship: Terence “Bud” Crawford vs. Kell “Special K” Brook (WBO title)

Super Flyweight Championship: Joshua Franco vs. Andrew Moloney (WBA title)

Bantamweight: Joshua Greer Jr. vs. Edwin Rodriguez

Middleweight: Tyler Howard vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood

Featherweight: Duke Ragan vs. Sebastian Gutierrez

Bantamweight: Vegas Larfield vs. Juan Alberto Flores

Lightweight: Raymond Muratalla vs. Luis Porozo

Watch Crawford vs. Brook on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10:00 PM EST/7:00 PM PST Live Stream on ESPN+ and ESPN for televised broadcast.

