Watch UFC 255: Shevchenko vs. Maia, Figueiredo vs. Perez Live Stream

The Ultimate Fighting Championship hosts another stacked MMA fight card with UFC 255 on November 21, 2020, at the UFC Apex training facility in Las Vegas, live streamed on ESPN+.

The two main events will feature two championships, a brash slugger known for his power and wars in the cage, two female standouts vying for title contention, and an MMA legend near the end of his fighting career trying to make one last run for the title.

Men’s flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo of Brazil will defend his belt against American challenger Alex Perez of California.

Champion Valentina Shevchenko will defend her women’s flyweight title against Brazilian challenger Jennifer Maia in the co-main.

The all action controversial slugger Platinum Mike Perry will take on Tim Means in a 175-pound catchweight bout that could steal the show with fight of the night or knockout of the night written all over it.

Perry and Means were originally scheduled to fight at welterweight but Perry missed weight by 4.5 pounds and gave up 30 percent of his fight purse to means so the fight could go on Saturday night, and was now bumped to 175 pound catchweight.

Former title challenger Katlyn Chookagian will take on top flyweight contender Cynthia Calvillo at a chance to position themselves for a title shot.

Pride and UFC legend Mauricio “Shogun” Rua will also be on the main card in a rematch with Paul Craig, their first bout ended in a draw and both fighters want to win decisively to remove all doubt on who won the first fight.

UFC 255 Fight Card:

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Alex Perez

Valentina Shevchenko vs Jennifer Maia

Mike Perry vs Tim Means

Katlyn Chookagian vs Cynthia Calvillo

Mauricio Rua vs Paul Craig

Brandon Moreno vs Brandon Royval

Joaquin Buckley vs Jordan Wright

Antonina Shevchenko vs Ariane Lipski

Orion Cosce vs Nicolas Dalby

Alan Jouban vs Jared Gooden

Kyle Daukaus vs Dustin Stoltzfus

Louis Cosce vs Sasha Palatnikov

Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 pm ET / 7:00pm PT Live Stream on ESPN+

