Artur Beterbiev vs. Adam Deines postponed due to COVID-19

Undefeated WBC,IBF light heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev (15-0, 15 KOs) tested positive for COVID-19 and had to postpone his anticipated return to the ring against challenger Adam Deines.

Beterbiev, 35, was scheduled to defend his titles against Deines at the VTB Arena in Moscow, Russia on January 30, 2021 but this was not the first time they had to postpone the fight, the two were originally booked for October 23, but Beterbiev injured his ribs in camp.

The knockout artist hasn’t fought since October 18, 2019 when he knocked out undefeated WBC champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk to unified the titles.

Beterbiev was born in Khasavyurt, Dagestan, and is of Chechen descent. He currently lives and trains in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and calls it his second home.

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum who handles Beterbiev thinks he is the most feared puncher in the light heavyweight division and with all of his wins coming by way of knockout he is the only current undefeated world champion with all his wins by KO.

One of the best match-ups in the division is a unification with undefeated Russian WBA world champion Dmitry Bivol and it would bring the winner one step closer to undisputed status.

The money guy from 154-pounds to 175-pounds is Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez who currently holds the WBC and WBA belts at 168-pounds, won the WBO light heavyweight title on November 2, 2019 stopping Russian puncher Sergey Kovalev, only to vacate the belt a shortly after to focus on the 168 and 160 pound divisions.

Since cutting ties with longtime promoter Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions, Canelo is now a promotional free agent and could fight either Beterbiev or Bivol if he decides to move back up to the light heavyweight division in the future.

