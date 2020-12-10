BIGG TIME PROMOTION$ presents PRO BOXING CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES Live Stream on Dec. 12

BPE.NETWORK LAUNCHES SATURDAY DEC. 12, 2020 With LIVE STREAMING OF “BIGG TIME PROMOTION$ presents PRO BOXING CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES” Live from Champion Boxing Gym 7651 Tara Blvd, Jonesboro, GA.

Six championship title belts are on the line at this exciting match.

Join us ringside for fourteen amazing fights. Featuring some of Atlanta and New York City’s hottest pro fighters:

Evan “Yung Holy” Holyfield, Austin “Dboi”Darin, Aida “Stormborn” Biggs, Sean “Showtime” Charleston, Headley “Light” Scott, and Matthew “Lefty Gunz” Gonzalez.

Purchase tickets at BPE.NETWORK or download the BPE app and purchase PPV access on the day of the event.

Three ways to watch: 6pm Watch Live Stream at BPE.NETWORK or via the BPE NETWORK app. 7pm LIVE at Champion Boxing Gym. (Masks Required)

BPE NETWORK is your front row seat to streaming, live and pay-per-view exclusive sporting events, one of a kind reality and scripted shows and an eclectic mix of creative programming from across the globe.

From exclusive boxing matches taking you ringside to action-packed dramas. Search for what you want across live, and on demand content to find exactly what you’re looking for, BPE has you covered.

BPE welcomes artists, athletes, fashionistas and all creatives to discover our exciting new platform to launch your own shows and channel.

Submit your content ideas and inquire about channel hosting at BPE.NETWORK.

Contact: Aaron Freeman

BIGG TIME PROMOTIONS & BPE NETWORK

Info@bpe.network

WWW.BPE.NETWORK

Available at the APPLE APP STORE, GOOGLE PLAY, ROKU, APPLE TV

