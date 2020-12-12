BKFC 15 O’Bannon vs. Shewmaker Fight Prelims Live Stream on YouTube

BKFC 15 (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships) takes place at the Biloxi Civic Center in Biloxi, Mississippi on Friday, December 11th, and will be live streamed online on the BKTV app and Fite.TV Pay-Per-View.

Before the main card fight fans can watch a FREE preliminary undercard on YouTube as an appetizer.

The main event features a heavyweight title eliminator between BKFC veteran Sam Shewmaker and undefeated Bobo O’Bannon filling in for Mark Godbeer who had to pull out of the event due to illness.

The co-main event features the undefeated British bare knuckle champion, Tyler Goodjohn taking on MMA veteran and cult legend Charles “Felony” Bennett formerly known as Krazy Horse in what should be an exciting scrap from start to finish.

Bennett is ready to bring that rowdy energy to the ring and the stylish Brit Goodjohn is looking to make a statement against the MMA veteran on Friday night.

The BKFC is the fastest growing combat sport in the world and is luring many top former MMA stars and young boxing standouts to the organization.

The undercard preliminary live show on YouTube will go over the main card during breaks from fights and will give fans something to enjoy as they wait for the main event to start.

BKFC 15 Prelim Card

Adam Pellerano vs. Rusty Crowder

Adrian Miles vs. Lewis Rumsey

Jenny Savage vs. Sheena Starr

BKFC 15: Bobo O’Bannon vs. Sam Shewmaker takes place on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Biloxi Civic Center in Biloxi, MS, and will be Live Streamed online on the BKTVApp and FITE.TV (8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT).

Bare knuckle fight fans can get the fight and other events on the Bare Knuckle TV App for only $3.99 direct or $5.99 through Apple or Google Play (cancel anytime).

