Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao expects to fight twice in 2021

Boxing legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao is currently in session as a Senator in the Philippines and he insists that he has no plans of retiring from boxing anytime soon.

The Filipino southpaw best known for his ferocious left hand and warrior spirit hasn’t fought since dethroning previously undefeated American WBA welterweight champion Keith “One Time” Thurman in July of 2019.

The Covid-19 pandemic put a halt to his ring return, and sidelined him for over a year.

According to Philippines news site Daily Tribune, Pacquiao wants to fight twice in 2021 and as early as April and possibly again in September.

Pacquiao will be 42 years old when he returns and some boxing experts feel the 8-division world champion will finally meet father time because long layoffs are not good for aging fighters.

The reflexes are the first thing to go and then the speed, and stamina. Pacquiao showed incredible spurts of the old Pac-Man when he went toe to toe with the ten years his junior Thurman, but other observers felt they saw age catching up to Pacquiao when he took rounds off to rest and recover his gas tank.

Pacquiao acknowledged in the post fight presser that Thurman hit him very hard and he could feel the power.

The Filipino boxing icon was in talks with Bob Arum and Top Rank to fight undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford in the Middle East, but the sports commission didn’t feel it would be safe to hold the fight with a live audience due to the coronavirus.

Pacquiao would like to fight with an audience but in order for that to happen a vaccine has to be available for millions to take which could take many months to years.

As of right now the list of possible opponents are UFC star Conor McGregor, Mikey Garcia, Shawn Porter, Errol Spence Jr., and Terence Crawford.

Pacquiao could face WBC/IBF world champion Spence in a unification bout next given both combatants are signed to Al Haymon and Premier Boxing Champions.

