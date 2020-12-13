Crawford and Spence will be in for a shock if they think Pacquiao is an easy fight

It makes me laugh how a lot of these young lions think Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao is a washed up easy opponent.

Let’s not forget how the cocky Keith “One Time” Thurman kept saying how easy Pacquiao would be leading up to their July 2019 fight.

Thurman was an undefeated young 30-year-old champion, and before his injury that sidelined him from the sport for over a year, he was the top dog at welterweight holding both the WBC and WBA titles.

During Thurman’s hiatus, Errol Spence Jr. took over followed by the rise of Terence Crawford in the welterweight division.

When Thurman came back he barely beat journeyman Josesito Lopez, and instead of eying a fight with Errol Spence Jr. , he set his sights on 40-year-old Manny Pacquiao – the aging legend who held the regular WBA title.

Thurman was so disrespectful to the Filipino ring legend that he even said he wasn’t afraid of his power and his arms were so short like a T-Rex dinosaur that they wouldn’t be able to reach him when they fight.

He even made it sound like Pacquiao was some weak, frail elderly man who would get knocked out from the first punch that Thurman would land.

Well Thurman was in for a real surprise when those T-Rex arms dropped him flat on his back and left him with a bewildered look on his face.

Thurman gave all he could against the old man and still couldn’t take him out. Pacquiao taught that young buck a lesson and showed you can’t count out a savvy old veteran.

Now the two current undefeated American champions Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. are calling out the Pac-Man for what they likely believe is an easy fight for a big payday.

Crawford vs. Spence is the fight the boxing world wants, but they are going the way that Thurman did and instead of fighting each other they want to get first dibs on Pacquiao because they see him as long in the tooth and after being inactive from boxing for almost two years, they feel age will finally catch up to him at 42.

Age can catch up to Pacquiao, but they could also be in for another shock if Pacquiao still has 80 percent of what he had a few years ago, because one thing they need to realize is Pacquiao fights with an entire country on his back. He also plans on running for President in 2022 so he is more determined to win to boost the morale of his country.

When the Pac-Man fights he refuses to back down and won’t quit, you will need to knock him out like Juan Manuel Marquez did or else you will be on you like white on rice and in for a tough night.

All I can say is Crawford and Spence better be careful what they wish for because Pacquiao is still dangerous foe. Pacquiao is a once in a lifetime fighter known for defying the odds and you can never count him out he has a history of proving the doubters wrong.

