David Benavidez: When Manny Pacquiao fought it was reminiscent of Mike Tyson

Undefeated boxing star David Benavidez told AHAT Live that Manny Pacquiao had a better career than Floyd Mayweather’s – but only by a very narrow margin.

He likened watching a Pacquiao fight to the days of when Mike Tyson fought because you were expecting some kind of knockout or exciting fight when they set foot in the ring.

When you think of most exciting fighters in boxing history, you automatically think of Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao.

Tyson and Pacquiao both had a ferocious fighting style that relied heavily on offensive combos and aggression.

“Me Personally I like Pacquiao’s [career] over [Floyd’s] – but not by much,” Benavidez told AHAT Live. “I feel like every time Pacquiao fought it was kinda like reminiscent to Mike Tyson. You knew there was going to be a knockout. You knew there was going to be a nasty knockout or you knew there was going to be a great fight. He really didn’t shy away from a fight, even when he fought [Antonio] Margarito. When he fought Margarito, that was a huge guy, and he was banging with him all night, right there in the middle of the ring.

The former WBC super middleweight champion favors Pacquiao’s career mainly due to his exciting fighting style.

“Just from experience from being around my family and how the atmosphere felt when we were watching those fights compared to how it felt like when we were watching Mayweather’s. I mean don’t get me wrong Mayweather’s fights were very exciting as well but I think Manny Pacquiao’s was just a little bit more exciting, there was a little bit more excitement because it was a little bit more fire in the fight.”

Benavidez also knows the Filipino ring legend personally. He watched his older brother Jose Benavidez train alongside and spar with Pacquiao at Wild Card Boxing club in Hollywood over a decade ago and respects him because he never let fame get to his head and always remained humble.

Like this: Like Loading...