If Canelo can fight Callum Smith why can’t Pacquiao fight Golovkin?

On Saturday night, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will take on another giant in 6’3″ Callum Smith. The Mexican star will prove the haters wrong when he beats the undefeated British champion and takes the WBA/WBC super middleweight titles.

Canelo is boxing’s real giant slayer, not Manny Pacquiao. Canelo is only 5’7″ yet he is fighting guys who look like basketball players standing next to him and destroying them with ease.

Who would have thought that Canelo would go all the way up to 175 lbs to fight the most feared puncher Sergey Kovalev and even knock him out?

People said Canelo was a hype job who was cherry picking and lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr, but they fail to realize he was young and weight drained when he fought Mayweather.

They said Canelo was scared of Gennady “GGG” Golovkin and would get knocked out by the power puncher. They eventually fought him twice – once to a draw and Canelo beat him by unanimous decision the second time around.

Everytime Canelo proves these critics wrong they keep coming up with another excuse and claim he is ducking some other fighters like the Charlo brothers or now even Errol Spence he fights at 147 pounds. Why would he duck guys who fight in lower weights when he is fighting giants.

Canelo went up to 168 pounds and beat up Rocky Fielding stopping him for the regular WBA super middleweight title, drops back down to 160 defends his title against Danny Jacobs, goes to 175 pounds and knocks out Kovalev for the WBO light heavyweight belt.

I’ve said it many times before Canelo is the modern day Henry Armstrong, he is the true giant slayer, not Manny Pacquiao.

It really bothers me that Pacquiao gets praised for beating much bigger men but there is always a stipulation in the contract that gives him the upper hand.

When Pacquiao fights it’s common knowledge he fights guys who are weight drained, past their best, guys who are coming off brutal fights, or guys that he can see slippage in.

He fought a weight drained Oscar De La Hoya, a damaged an weight drained Ricky Hatton and Miguel Cotto at a catchweight. Pacquiao recently fought Keith Thurman who was coming off a long layoff with an injury and was rattled by Josesito Lopez in his comeback fight.

When Josesito rocked Thurman is when Pacquiao decided to fight him. If Pacquiao wants to prove people wrong he should fight Gennady Golovkin at 160 pounds.

If Canelo can fight a 6’3″ giant like Callum Smith, why can’t Pacquiao fight a 5’10” Golovkin at 160 pounds?

Pacquiao fans like to make him out to be this scary little boxer who beats giants but they even protect him because they know he can’t really beat healthy giants, he has to beat them when their is vulnerability or they have weaknesses.

If Pacquiao is the true giant slayer go after Golovkin at 160 pounds or else that moniker belongs to Canelo since he is really fighting guys who are much bigger than him and not cherry-picking.

Big time boxing fan. Grew up in East Los, and been an avid follower of the sport and the legends like Julio Cesar Chavez, Vicente Saldivar, Salvador Sanchez, Carlos Zarate, Erik Morales, Ricardo Lopez and Juan Manuel Marquez just to name a few. READ: Fernando Montiel will beat Nonito Donaire on Saturday night Current favorite boxers: Canelo Alvarez, Mikey Garcia.

