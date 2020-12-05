Live Stream: Errol Spence vs. Danny Garcia Fight Undercard on YouTube

Premier Boxing Champions will live stream the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia preliminary undercard bouts for free on YouTube.

The main card is a Pay-Per-View event that you can order on Fox PPV and live stream it online, but before the main event you can watch the prelims on YouTube featuring rising young talent from the PBC stable of fighters.

Spence and Garcia will fight for welterweight supremacy as Texas gets ready to watch their resident fighter Spence comeback from a car accident that totaled his Ferrari and left him banged up but surprisingly no broken bones.

This will be a real test for Spence going up against a hard hitter in Danny Garcia who is hungry to get his WBC title back.

Garcia feels Spence isn’t the same since the accident and he will show no mercy on fight night and hopes the referee or Spence trainer throws in the towel before to avoid any further punishment.

Spence laughed off the KO prediction by Angel Garcia and said he would be the one to stop Danny in the fight.

The goal for the winner of tonight’s WBC/IBF welterweight championship is to land a huge money payday with WBA champion and ring legend Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao next, or unify with WBO belt holder Terence “Bud” Crawford next.

The prelim live stream will feature up and coming prospects Frank Martin, Tyrone Luckey, Juan Tapia, and Fernando Garcia as they shine at the AT&T Stadium home of the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.

Undercard Bouts

Featherweight – Isaac Avelar vs. Sakaria Lukas

Welterweight – Vito Mielnicki, Jr. vs. Steven Pulluaim

Light Heavyweight – Burley Brooks vs. Marco Delgado

Super Bantamweight – Fernando Garcia vs. Juan Tapia

Light Welterweight – Frank Martin vs. Tyrone Luckey

Watch the Spence vs. Garcia Preliminary Undercard Live Stream on YouTube



Video by Premier Boxing Champions

