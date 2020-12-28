Manny Pacquiao should stop chasing a Floyd Mayweather rematch

Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao wants to fight twice in 2021, and he is looking to either face UFC star Conor McGregor or another boxer for his ring return.

The 42-year-old Pacquiao currently holds the WBA welterweight title after beating Keith Thurman in July of 2019 and hasn’t fought since due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We all know the main opponent Pacquiao’s been chasing is Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. who is currently scheduled to fight an exhibition bout on February 20, 2021 against YouTube star Logan Paul on Fanmio.

Mayweather beat Pacquiao by unanimous decision back in 2015 – the fight was a complete shutout. After the fight Pacquiao claimed he won the fight and stated that he went to the fight with a badly injured shoulder that required surgery and was hindered because he didn’t get pain killer injections before the fight.

Mayweather didn’t like the fact that Pacquiao claimed he actually won the fight and came up with the injured shoulder excuse to discredit his victory.

In 2018, Pacquiao and Mayweather both had an encounter when they ran into each other at a Tokyo night club, and Mayweather trolled Pacquiao hard by claiming he would fight him, only to go on and fight Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition in Japan instead.

Pacquiao needs to give up chasing a Floyd rematch, he had his shot and failed miserably.

A rematch won’t be any different and Floyd is retired with nothing left to prove. He is only interested in fighting exhibition bouts for an easy $10 to $20 million.

If Pacquiao wants to continue fighting he should just focus on trying to unify the welterweight titles because he is wasting his time hoping that if he beats Conor McGregor better than Floyd it would bring him out of retirement.

