Robert Garcia: Golovkin is wrong for saying he would kill Oscar De La Hoya

The feared knockout artist Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin was doing pre-fight media before he defends his IBF middleweight title against polish challenger Kamil Szeremeta on Friday night.

Golovkin told media that suggesting Oscar De La Hoya face him in the ring would be like killing someone legally.

De La Hoya who retired from boxing after losing to Manny Pacquiao in 2008 hasn’t fought in the ring in over a decade, but he was inspired to get back into the boxing ring during the Coronavirus pandemic and seeing Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. both in their 50’s square off in an exhibition bout motivated him even more.

One name that Oscar said he would be interested in facing is Gennady Golovkin.

Golovkin who fought Oscar’s former fighter Canelo Alvarez, doesn’t respect the Golden Boy because of all the disrespect he said toward him during the promotional build up of his fights with Canelo.

GGG said if Oscar were to fight him the fight would be easy and he would jump at the opportunity to kill Oscar in the ring if the offer presented itself.

“You know Oscar [De La Hoya], you know how dirty his mouth is. Everything involving Gennadiy Golovkin for him is a nightmare. He can say whatever. But let me put it this way, if I got an opportunity to legally kill a person in the ring, I might seize it,” said Golovkin.

One person who doesn’t agree with Golovkin’s shocking comments is world renowned trainer Robert Garcia. Garcia told ESNEWS about Golovkin’s comments about killing De La Hoya in the ring and he didn’t like them because boxing is a dangerous sport and a lot of fighters have died in the ring and its nothing to joke about.

“You don’t want to say that about anybody,” Garcia told ESNEWS when hearing Golovkin’s comments about legally killing De La Hoya in the ring. “We don’t want to kill nobody. You don’t say that especially in this sport when it is possible with one punch could end a life.”

Golovkin fights Kamil Szeremeta on Friday, December 18, 2020 on DAZN.

