Robert Garcia: Manny Pacquiao is a true warrior for wanting to fight Errol Spence

The boxing world is anticipating the return of ring legend and WBA welterweight champion Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao.

The Filipino boxer is also a Senator in the Philippines and hasn’t fought since July of 2019 when he beat undefeated WBA champion Keith “One Time” Thurman in a thrilling bout of young lion vs old lion. Pacquiao at the age of 40 became the oldest fighter in boxing history to win and hold a welterweight title.

Pacquiao will be 42 years old the next time he steps into the ring, and his ring return was setback due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

One of the opponents Pacquiao mentioned for his return was undefeated unified WBC/IBF champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. who just recently defeated Danny Garcia at the Dallas Cowboys stadium in Arlington, Texas on FOX Pay-Per-View.

Spence dominated Garcia with boxing and avoided the majority of power shots by the hard hitting Philly fighter. It was the first time Garcia was beat handily in a fight, his other two losses were close and controversial decision losses to Keith Thurman and Shawn Porter.

Trainer Robert Garcia’s brother Mikey was also one of the opponents named on Pacquiao’s short list of possible opponents.

Garcia has trained two fighters to go up against the Filipino southpaw, Antonio Margarito and Brandon Rios. The trainer has said on numerous occasions that Pacquiao was the toughest fighter to prepare for because nobody fights like him and it’s hard to find sparring partners to emulate his unique style.

In a recent interview with ESNEWS, Garcia gave his take on a Pacquiao wanting to fight Spence in 2021 and praised the 42-year-old for chasing tough fights.

“That’s what people love about Pacquiao, he is a true warrior.” Garcia told ESNEWS. “He wants to be remembered as one of the greats by taking those chances, not worrying about losing a fight or anything like that. He wants to fight the best and he is willing to fight Spence. Spence looked good, he dominated, Spence won 10 of 12 rounds and that says who Pacquiao really is. It gives the fans what we want to see from a legend like that.

“It’s not easy for neither of them. I think Pacquiao looked really good against Keith Thurman, strong and solid, I think he is going to give Spence a great fight. Spence is also very talented, very smart, very cautious, but he gets his work done. It’s an interesting fight. Pacquiao knows that’s probably the hardest fight for him at welterweight but that’s the one he is gonna take because he wants to be remembered as one of the best in that division of all times and he will be remembered.

Garcia also feels Spence doesn’t care about silly diva demands like who walks out first and who has their name first on the poster and will allow Pacquiao to have top billing out of respect to the legend.

“I would think Errol Spence out of respect and pride would let Pacquiao be the A-side. I think that is what Spence will do, I don’t think he will be fighting over who walks out first and who they introduce first or who is on the red corner or blue corner or whose name is on top. That stuff is just being a diva and a lot of fighters do argue about that,” said Garcia.

