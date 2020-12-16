Tim Tszyu vs. Bowyn Morgan, Gallen vs. Hunt Fight Live Stream PPV on Foxtel

No Limits Boxing promotions presents Tim Tszyu vs. Bowyn Morgan on December 16 Live stream on Main Event Foxtel Pay-Per-View.

Also on the card is a feature bout between two heavyweight titans, former National Rugby League player Paul Gallen who is now undefeated in boxing takes on UFC star Mark ‘Super Samoan’ Hunt in a fight that is sure to deliver fireworks.

Tim Tszyu (16-0, 12 KOs) is coming off his biggest win against former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn. The fight was a great test and showed that the son of Kostya Tszyu is the real deal by stopping the man who was best known for upsetting Filipino ring legend Manny Pacquiao.

Tszyu is only 26 years old and is ranking in the top 10 on the majority of the sanctioning bodies lists, and could see title action in the next year or two if he keeps winning.

Tonight he will take on New Zealand’s Bowyn Morgan (21-1, 11 KOs) and promises he will KO the foreign challenger to give the Aussie fans a good show before New Year’s.

The co-feature is a can’t miss spectacle between a former Rugby star and Mixed Martial Arts legend known for his KO power.

Gallen who is undefeated in 9 bouts wants to KO the UFC legend Hunt because he feels it will give him a name on his resume and the two have some bad blood heading into the fight having scuffled during the weigh-in.

Fight Card

Tim Tszyu vs. Bowyn Morgan

Paul Fleming vs. Bruno Tarimo

Mark Hunt vs. Paul Gallen

Ty Telford vs. Darragh Foley

Liam Wilson vs. Rodynie Rafol

Luke Jackson vs. Tyson Lantry

Riccardo Colosimo vs. Dillon Bargero

Oscar Doane vs. Trent Girdham

Tszyu vs. Morgan takes place at the BankWest Stadium in Parramatta, New South Wales, Australia on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 7: 00 pm AEDT Live Stream Pay-Per-View on Main Event Foxtel.

