Watch Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev Live Stream Online

Matchroom boxing is putting on a massive heavyweight championship showdown at the SSE Arena in London between champion Anthony Joshua and challenger Kubrat Pulev during the COVID-19 Pandemic and hope it give the fans some normalcy and enjoyment during these trying times.

The boxing event will be stacked from top to bottom with great fights, including top cruiserweight Lawrence Okolie, Hughie Fury taking on veteran Mariusz Wach, and several other rising stars on the Live Streaming event.

WBA/WBO/IBF world champion Anthony Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) is arguably the biggest heavyweight boxing star in the world, followed by Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder.

Joshua has only one defeat and avenged that loss to Andy Ruiz by unanimous decision, he is looking to continue his reign as champion by stopping or decisively beating confident challenger Kubrat Pulev on Saturday night.

Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs) comes from Bulgaria and has been on an impressive run since signing with US based promotion Top Rank, he feels even though he is in his late 30’s he still has what it takes to become a world champion and finally win the world title after a long career.

For Pulev he feels he will use aggression to defeat the hard punching taller Joshua, and by applying the pressure like Andy Ruiz did in the first fight with Joshua he will have a chance to knock him out.

Joshua will likely rely on being more of a counter puncher and avoid leaving himself open and using his long reach to keep aggressive Pulev at bay.

Fight Card

Heavyweight Championship – Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev(IBF, WBA, WBO titles)

Cruiserweight – Lawrence Okolie vs. Nikodem Jezewski

Heavyweight – Hughie Fury vs. Mariusz Wach

Heavyweight – Martin Bakole vs. Sergey Kuzmin

Middleweight – Kieron Conway vs. Macaulay McGowan

Welterweight – Florian Marku vs. Jamie Stewart

Featherweight – Qais Ashfaq vs. Ashley Lane

Watch Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM ET/PT on Sky Sports in the UK and Live Stream on DAZN streaming App.

