Watch Anthony Yarde vs Lyndon Arthur Fight Live Stream

Queensberry Promotions brings boxing action to the Church House in London on December 5th with Anthony Yarde vs. Lyndon Arthur live on BT Sport in the UK and Live streamed on ESPN + in the United States.

Arthur is the current Commonwealth light heavyweight champion and won the belt on October of 2019 when he beat Emmanuel Anim of Ghana by decision, he defended the British title against Dec Spelman winning on points and looks to make another title defense and statement win tonight against the hard hitting former world title challenger Anthony Yarde.

Arthur (17-0, 12 KOs) has an undefeated record and is one of Queensberry Promotions rising stars and at 29-years-old he has many years of boxing ahead of him. Tonight he will be in against his toughest test with Yarde.

Yarde (20-1, 19 KOs) is also 29, but has been in with Sergey Kovalev and takes that World Championship experience with him on Saturday night.

In his first World title shot, Yarde gave the hard hitting Russian champion hell for the first 8 rounds staggering and hurting Kovalev several times, but Yarde gassed out and the Russian capitalized on his fatigue and stopped him in the tenth round.

His dreams of winning the title fell short due to him shooting his load early and tiring out. He didn’t pace himself and paid the price.

Yarde has since worked on his cardio and feels his tough loss to Kovalev was a learning experience, he wants to knockout Arthur and take his undefeated record, moving him forward to hopefully get another world title shot in the near future.

Fight Card

Light Heavyweight – Anthony Yarde vs. Lyndon Arthur

Super Bantamweight – Dennis McCann vs. Pedro Matos

Super Bantamweight – Chris Bourke vs. Michael Ramabeletsa

Cruiserweight – Karol Itauma vs. Lewis Van Poetsch

Lightweight – Muhammad Ali vs Jamie Quinn

Watch the fight on BT Sports in the UK or on ESPN + in the USA on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00 PT.

Like this: Like Loading...