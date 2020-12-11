Watch BKFC 15: O’Bannon vs. Shewmaker, Goodjohn vs. Bennett Live Stream

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to action on Friday with a BKFC heavyweight title eliminator Sam Shewmaker vs. Bobo O’Bannon as the main event and the Co-Main an eagerly anticipated match between Tyler “The Tornado” Goodjohn and MMA veteran Charles “Felony” Bennett.

The event will be held at the Biloxi Civic Center in Biloxi, Mississippi and broadcast live online via Live Stream on the BKTV App.

Also on the card female newcomer Jenny “Savage” Clausius will debut against experienced bare knuckle boxer Sheena Starr. The intriguing aspect of Savage vs. Starr is the two combatants are actually friends outside of the ring but agreed to face each other in what could be a real war.

Mark Godbeer was the original opponent for Sam Shewmaker but he had to pull out of the main event due to an undisclosed illness and undefeated Bobo O’Bannon stepped up to replace him.

In the 150 lb division the wild and eccentric MMA veteran, Charles “Felony” Bennett will go up against Tyler Goodjohn.

Bennett formerly went by the name Krazy Horse in his Mixed Martial Arts days, and made a name for himself in PRIDE in Japan and also for the rumor that he knocked out Wanderlei Silva during a backstage altercation.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 15 Fight Card

Sam Shewmaker vs. Bobo O’Bannon

Tyler Goodjohn vs. Charles Bennett

Chris Sarro vs. Josh Burns

Quinton Henry vs. Jason Fann

Harris Stephenson vs. Drew Lipton

Jenny Savage vs. Sheena Star

Dakota Cochrane vs. Tyler Vogel

Brad Kelly vs. Kaine Thomlinson

Adam Pellerano vs. vs. Rusty Crowder

Adrian Miles vs. Lewis Rumsey

The preliminary bouts are FREE on the brand new BKTV App starting at 8:30 PM EST, and then the main card is available to watch by going to Bareknuckle.tv.

BKFC 15 takes place on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Biloxi Civic Center in Biloxi, MS, and will be Live Streamed online on the BKTVApp (8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT).

