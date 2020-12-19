Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith Fight Live Stream Online

Matchroom boxing brings big time boxing to the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on December 19 with Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith live stream on DAZN.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KOs) is boxing’s biggest star and the Mexican champion is ready to get back into the ring having been out of the ring for a while due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and he is taking on the undefeated WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith (27-0, 19 KOs) in his first fight back.

The fight takes place a week before Christmas and fight fans will surely be in for a treat with this epic showdown of David versus Goliath.

Smith will have an enormous reach and height advantage, at 6 foot 3 inches tall taking on the 5 foot 7 inches tall Canelo.

During the face-off the size difference was evident but Canelo is known to beat bigger fighters like his knockouts of 6 foot 1 inch Rocky Fielding and 6 foot Sergey Kovalev.

This is Canelo’s first fight since leaving long time promoter Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions and he looks to make nothing but bigger fights in the future with champions from different promotional stables.

Smith believes this is his chance to make a name for himself at the world stage, and beating a legend and superstar like Canelo would surely make him a hero in England and get him recognition in the boxing world.

The vacant WBC 168-pound title will also be on the line as well as The Ring magazine lineal title given to the fighter who is widely considered the best man in the division.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight Championship – Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith (WBA/WBC titles)

Heavyweight – Frank Sanchez vs. Julian Fernandez

Super Featherweight – Raymond Ford vs. Juan Antonio Lopez

Middleweight – Austin “Ammo” Williams vs. Isiah Jones

Super Featherweight – Marc Castro vs. Luis Javier Valdes

Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT Live Stream on [www.dazn.com].

