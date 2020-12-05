Watch Errol Spence Jr vs Danny Garcia Fight Live Stream on FOX PPV

Premier Boxing Champions and FOX Sports will present a stacked card of boxing action at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas headlined by Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia. The event will be available online through FOX Sports Pay-Per-View Live Stream.

Errol Spence (26-0, 21 KOs) is widely regarded as the number one guy in the welterweight division having unified the WBC and IBF titles last September against Shawn Porter.

After his unification bout with Porter, Spence crashed his Ferrari going at a high rate of speed and miraculously survived with minimal injuries and no broken bones.

The undefeated American champion feels blessed and won’t waste his second chance, he feels people are writing him off thinking that the crash affected him, but he says it only made him stronger.

Spence wants to prove that he still has it and refused to fight a tune-up fight as his comeback opponent and opted for the dangerous top contender and former world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia.

Danny Garcia (36-2, 21 KOs) is a former two-division world champion who only has two professional losses in close tough fights that could have gone either way to Keith Thurman and Shawn Porter.

Garcia is a very dangerous opponent for Spence to test the waters against coming off his accident because of Garcia’s devastating left hook power shot that has dropped and stopped many a foe.

This is an opportunity for Garcia to beat the top dog in the division and become a world champion again, he wants to shock the world and the doubters who think he is a one trick pony who only has a left hook.

The undercard also features undefeated 6’6 light middleweight sensation Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora taking on Habib Ahmed in a WBA light middleweight title eliminator.

The Riverside Rocky, Josesito Lopez will also be on the card taking fellow Californian Francisco “Chia” Santana in a 10-round welterweight clash.

Fight Card

Welterweight Championship – Errol Spence, Jr. vs. Danny Garcia (WBC/IBF Titles)

Light Middleweight – Sebastian Fundora vs. Habib Ahmed

Welterweight – Josesito Lopez vs. Francisco Santana

Featherweight – Eduardo Ramirez vs. Miguel Flores

Featherweight – Isaac Avelar vs. Sakaria Lukas

Welterweight – Vito Mielnicki, Jr. vs. Steven Pulluaim

Light Heavyweight – Burley Brooks vs. Marco Delgado

Super Bantamweight – Fernando Garcia vs. Juan Tapia

Light Welterweight – Frank Martin vs. Tyrone Luckey

Watch Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on FOX PPV Live Stream (www.foxsports.com/boxing/pbc/pay-per-view-spence-jr-vs-garcia-192)

