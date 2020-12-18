Watch Gennadiy Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta Live Stream on December 18

IBF middleweight champion Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin returns to the boxing ring on Friday, Dec. 18, against undefeated challenger Kamil Szeremeta at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The event will be live streamed on DAZN in the United States and Canada and have an undercard full of rising talent.

Golovkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) had a reign of terror in the middleweight division knocking out many opponents. He remained undefeated for years until he finally met Mexican rival Canelo Alvarez, the two fought in a tough battle that ended in a draw and in the rematch Canelo edged out GGG to hand the Kazakhstan born fighter his first professional defeat.

Since the loss Golovkin was able to capture another title in the middleweight division when he beat Sergiy Derevyanchenko for the vacant IBF belt on October 5, 2019.

Tonight Golovkin will need to put on a sensational performance against undefeated challenger Kamil Szeremeta (21-0, 5 KOs) to silence the critics who claimed he is already washed up and no longer has the killer instinct.

Szeremeta comes from Poland and this will be his biggest step up in competition and his first world title fight.

Before fighting Golovkin the biggest name on his resume was Kassim Ouma, at the age of 31, Szeremeta will finally get his chance to become a world champion and he will need to fight the perfect fight to beat Golovkin. Part of the challengers hope is that GGG has slowed down and he catches him at the right time.

Fight Card

Gennadiy Golovkin vs Kamil Szeremeta

Ali Akhmedov vs Carlos Gongora

Hyun Mi Choi vs Calista Silgado

John Ryder vs Michael Guy

Reshat Mati vs Dennis Okoth

Jalen Walker vs Rafael Reyes

Watch Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Kamil Szeremeta fight on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 5:00 PM ET/PT live stream on DAZN in the USA and Canada (www.dazn.com).

