Watch Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary Live Stream on ESPN

Top Rank on ESPN presents another night of boxing action from The Bubble at MGM Grand, Las Vegas on December 12th. The card will be headlined by undefeated US Olympian and former WBO featherweight world champion Shakur Stevenson taking on top contender Toka Kahn Clary in a junior featherweight bout.

The event will be live streamed on ESPN+ and then the main card will be televised on ESPN.

The undercard will also feature rising star and fan favorite Clay Collard a former UFC fighter who only took up boxing to fill the void of not being able to fight in the PFL MMA league during COVID-19.

Collard is on a win streak beating undefeated prospects, now he will seek revenge against Quincy LaVallais who narrowly escaped with a draw when they first fought. Collard is looking to take another zero tonight.

Stevenson (14-0, 8 KOs) was the favorite to win the gold medal at the 2016 Olympics but fell short losing to Cuban Robeisy Ramírez in the gold medal finals and secured a silver instead.

The 23-year-old from Newark, New Jersey quickly made a splash in the pro ranks and won a world title in the featherweight division in his 13th bout to Joet Gonzalez, he moved up to super featherweight shortly after and as his body grows he can see himself ending up at lightweight in a few years time.

Kahn Clary (28-2, 19 KOs) was once a highly touted prospect but suffered a knockout loss in his first pro defeat and a close decision loss to Kid Galahad.

On October 29 he knocked out veteran Jonathan Perez in two rounds and has been on a three fight win streak since moving up from featherweight to 130-pounds.

Tonight Clary wants to pull off the upset against Stevenson and is extra motivated to prove he can live up to his potential.

Fight Card

Super Featherweight – Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary

Lightweight – Felix Verdejo vs. Masayoshi Nakatani

Super Middleweight – Edgar Berlanga vs. Ulises Sierra

Middleweight – Clay Collard vs. Quincy LaVallais

Flyweight – Jesse Rodriguez vs. Saul Juarez

Featherweight – Robeisy Ramirez vs. Brandon Valdes

Welterweight – Elvis Rodriguez vs. Larry Fryers

Featherweight – Haven Brady Jr. vs. Michael Land

Kasir Goldston vs. Llewelyn McClamy

Stevenson vs. Clary takes places on December 12, 2020 at 10/7 PM ET/PT live streamed on ESPN+ and on ESPN.

