Watch Tim Tszyu vs Bowyn Morgan, Mark Hunt vs Paul Gallen Live Stream

One of Australia’s rising stars Tim Tszyu returns to action on Wednesday night against Bowyn Morgan at the BankWest Stadium in Parramatta, New South Wales, Australia.

Also on the card is former UFC heavyweight star Mark Hunt taking on undefeated Paul Gallen in what should be an exciting slug fest as long as it lasts.

The event is promoted by No Limit Promotions and will be televised and live streamed on Pay-Per-View on Main Event Foxtel.

The undefeated Tszyu (16-0, 12 KOs) is the son of the hall of fame boxing legend Kostya Tszyu and he is quickly making a name for himself in the boxing world coming off a huge stoppage win of former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn.

Horn was best known for upsetting Filipino boxing star Manny Pacquiao in 2017, Tszyu would eventually spar Pacquiao helping him prepare for Keith Thurman.

The young 26-year-old Aussie has his legendary father by his side and the Australian fans to cheer him on as he climbs the ranks to junior middleweight title contention.

Morgan (21-1, 11 KOs) who will fly all the way from New Zealand to challenge Tszyu in his own backyard, has never fought outside of his country before, this will be his first bout away from New Zealand and he promises to leave the fight victorious.

Tszyu predicts a KO of Morgan and wants to make sure the fight doesn’t go the distance.

Another bout on the card has gained interest and its a heavyweight fight between former UFC star Mark Hunt also known as the Super Samoan taking on unbeaten Paul Gallen. Hunt hasn’t fought in a boxing match since 2000, it will be 20 years since the MMA legend set foot in the boxing ring.

Fight Card

Junior Middleweight – Tim Tszyu vs. Bowyn Morgan

Super Featherweight – Paul Fleming vs. Bruno Tarimo

Light Welterweight – Ty Telford vs. Darragh Foley

Lightweight – Liam Wilson vs. Rodynie Rafol

Lightweight – Luke Jackson vs. Tyson Lantry

Heavyweight – Mark Hunt vs. Paul Gallen

Light Welterweight – Oscar Doane vs. Trent Girdham

Welterweight – Riccardo Colosimo vs. Dillon Bargero

Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 7.00 pm AEDT Live Stream Pay-Per-View on Main Event Foxtel (www.foxtel.com.au/watch/main-event.html)

