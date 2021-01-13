Manny Pacquiao might be faster than Errol Spence, but timing beats speed

The welterweight division has three current world champions, and boxing fans want to see someone unify all the titles and become undisputed champion.

You have two undefeated American champions, Terence “Bud” Crawford (WBO), and Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. (WBC/IBF), and Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao (WBA) holding the belts.

The main fight the hardcore boxing fans want to see is a showdown between the two undefeated champions Crawford and Spence.

Pacquiao doesn’t seem eager to fight either champion and is holding the WBA belt hostage. He is looking to fight UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a boxing match in the Middle East next.

The thing in Pacquiao’s case is if he doesn’t want to fight the likes of Crawford or Spence he should just vacate the belt so they can fight for it.

At the age of 42, Pacquiao is more interested in the money for his retirement and political career in the Philippines. Most fans know he is secretly hoping and praying that Floyd Mayweather Jr. throws some money his way so he can have enough funds in his bank to help with his political campaign and to pay off his taxes.

This is why Pacquiao is still fighting and chasing the UFC cash cow McGregor, he wants to make the most money before retirement. Mayweather made easy work of McGregor and stopped him late. Pacquiao saw the money the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight generated and he wants to get a slice of that pie too.

In a new interview, Pacquiao told the BusinessMirror.ph that Errol Spence Jr. was “too slow” and Pacquiao’s President of MP promotions, Sean Gibbons said Spence wasn’t the same after the car accident.

Pacquiao sure is talking confident, but we all know he won’t fight him next. Pacquiao had the opportunity after Spence schooled Mikey Garcia. Spence shook Pacquiao’s hand in the post-fight interview and challenged him to a fight. Pacquiao got cold feet and was tongue tied, and fought Keith Thurman instead.

If Spence is so slow then he should fight him and unify the titles. I don’t even think Pacquiao has unified any titles at 147-pounds, if he wants to be great he should clean house and then ride off into the sunset instead of chasing a UFC fighter while still holding a title.

Spence might not be as fast, but he has great timing and is a good judge of distance, and that is all he will need to beat beat Pacquiao.

Pacquiao had a difficult time fighting Juan Manuel Marquez and Floyd Mayweather Jr. because of their long reach, counter punching ability and distance management. Spence is very calculated and he will use his height and reach to keep Pacquiao at bay and just touch him with a jab to stop him from coming in.

If they fight I see Spence out-boxing him easy or even stopping Pacquiao and catching him over committing with a counter shot while trying to close the gap. The fight will never happen because Pacquiao knows at his age and stylistically Spence is a bad match, but if it did then my money is on “The Truth.”

Like this: Like Loading...