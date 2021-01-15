Oscar De La Hoya: I won’t rematch Manny Pacquiao because he’s a bad style for me

Former world champion Oscar De La Hoya was known as “The Golden Boy” after winning the Gold Medal at the 1992 Olympics.

He was also Gold at the box office having set so many Pay-Per-View records when he was fighting in his prime.

De La Hoya who is now 47-years-old, last fought in 2008 when he was stopped by Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao and focused all his energy on Golden Boy Promotions.

During the Covid-19 pandemic with time on his hands he decided to train and get in shape, and felt the love and desire to fight again.

De La Hoya was also motivated and inspired by Mike Tyson’s exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. where the 54-year-old former heavyweight champion put on a masterful and youthful display of boxing.

In a sit down interview with YouTuber Snow Queen LA, De La Hoya was asked about his comeback and what type of opponent he would fight.

He quickly shot down the idea of re-matching 42-year-old Manny Pacquiao, who sent De La Hoya into retirement over a decade ago. De La Hoya admit that Pacquiao’s style is a bad match-up for him and he thinks anyone who suggests he fight the offensive Filipino legend again is crazy.

“Somebody talked to me the other day and said would you do a rematch with Manny Pacquiao,” De La Hoya told Snow Queen LA. “Are you Crazy? That style is so bad for anybody. Manny Pacquiao is a guy who has so much energy, and he is a southpaw. We do have history together where obviously he beat me, but it just wouldn’t be the right style for me at this moment of my life.”

As far as who he would like to fight in his ring return, the Golden Boy said he wants a fighter who will give him an exciting fight and that a fighter like Gennady Golovkin would be an easy style for him.

“It has to be a good style for me. It has to make sense where we are going to make it a great fight. I loved fighting everybody. If there is one thing people respect about me its that I fought everybody.

“Somebody asked me would you fight Triple G (Gennady Golovkin)? I go yeah, I think his style is easy for me. I loved styles like that, guys who hit hard and come forward that’s suited for my style because I’m on my toes and its so easy” said De La Hoya. “I never said I would beat him. It’s just that somebody asked me would I fight [Golovkin] of course I would, it’s perfect for me.”

