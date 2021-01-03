Ryan Garcia: I want to fight Tank Davis, Manny Pacquiao, and Haney vs. Lopez winner!

Undefeated lightweight prospect and social media star Ryan “KingRy” Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) proved to the boxing world he is more than hype after knocking out Olympic gold medalist Luke Campbell (20-4, 16 KOs) in seven rounds

The 22-year-old from Victorville, California was dropped by a vicious left hook in the second round by Campbell but shook the shot off and got back on his feet.

After getting dropped the young fighter showed composure and overcame adversity. He rocked Campbell and took control of the fight and in the seventh round he landed a vicious left hook to the body that dropped Campbell to his knee and the referee counted him out.

Before his victorious bout with Campbell, Garcia had a sit-down interview on DAZN where he spoke about his upcoming fight and who he would like to fight next after he beats Campbell.

The confident young prospect suggested he would fight Gervonta “Tank” Davis next, the winner of Devin Haney vs. Teofimo Lopez and in what surprised many watching he said he would like to face his idol Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao before he retires.

“After I beat Luke Campbell, and whatever fashion it is as long as I look great, I want to fight Tank Davis. I want to fight Gervonta Davis next, Then after that, hopefully Devin Haney can fight Teofimo Lopez and the winner of that I get to fight,” Garcia told DAZN.

“My dream is, I beat Tank Davis and then I end up getting a chance to fight Manny Pacquiao before he gets to go because he’s one of my idols. He is one of the people I look up to and I think he is that last great legend, after Muhammad Ali and all the other legends, I think he is one of those. It would be an honor to be in the ring with him at either 140 or 147 lbs, I don’t care I just wanna be in the ring with him, and after that, like I said I want Teofimo or Devin Haney,” expressed a confident Garcia.

A fight with Tank Davis or Manny Pacquiao is unlikely since both are currently under contract with Al Haymon and the Premier Boxing Champions, and Garcia is handled by Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions who sued Haymon in the past.

Teofimo Lopez is under contract with Top Rank, so the easiest fight to make would be with Devin Haney since he is promoted by Eddie Hearn and Matchroom boxing who has a good working relationship with Golden Boy Promotions since both are under contract with streaming app DAZN.

Like this: Like Loading...