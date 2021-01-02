Watch Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell Fight Live Stream

Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN will present an exciting night of boxing action with Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on January 2, 2021.

The lightweight showdown will be viewable online through the DAZN Live Stream app service.

Undefeated 22-year-old Ryan “KingRy” Garcia (20-0, 17 KOs) will put his perfect record on the line against the top class opponent Luke Campbell.

This will be the highest caliber foe Garcia has fought and will answer a lot of question on whether or not he is the real deal or just social media hyped pretty boy.

Garcia has proven to carry knockout power into the ring as evidenced by his knockouts over Filipino puncher Romero Duno and Costa Rican Francisco Fonseca.

In Campbell he will be facing off against a legit lightweight and has the boxing pedigree to really test the skills Garcia has to offer.

Campbell (20-3, 16 KOs), 33, is eleven years older than Garcia and an Olympic Gold Medalist at the 2012 London Olympiad representing Great Britain.

In his first title bid he lost by TKO to Jorge Linares and then in his second shot at the title he lost by Unanimous Decision to Vasyl Lomachenko.

Garcia and Campbell both have something to prove on Saturday night. For the young Garcia he wants to prove that he is world title caliber and not just some pretty boy from California. Campbell wants to prove he still has what it takes and handing a top prospect like Garcia his first loss would put him back into title contention.

Fight Card

Lightweight – Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell

Super Featherweight Championship – Rene Alvarado vs. Roger Gutierrez (WBA title)

Light Flyweight Championship – Felix Alvarado vs. DeeJay Kriel (IBF title)

Women’s Light Heavyweight – Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Ashleigh Curry

Junior Middleweight – Alex Rincon vs. Sergio Gonzalez

Bantamweight – Asa Stevens vs. Francisco Bonilla

Cruiserweight – Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Jorge Martinez

Lightweight – Sean Garcia vs. Rene Marquez

Ryan Garcia vs. Luke Campbell airs on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT Live Stream on DAZN (www.dazn.com).

