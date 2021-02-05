BKFC KnuckleMania Paige VanZant vs. Britain Hart Free Live Stream Fight Prelim

Before Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LV, the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships will host a big fight event in Florida before the big game on Sunday.

Former UFC star Paige VanZant will be making her much anticipated BKFC debut against BKFC fighter Britain Hart in the main event of KnuckleMania a stacked card of exciting Bare Knuckle action from top to bottom.

VanZant who decided to leave the Ultimate Fighting Championship once her contract finished, had offers from various Mixed Martial Arts organizations but she decided to sign with the BKFC to try her had at the fast growing sport of Bare Knuckle boxing.

The BKFC offered the popular social media star a lucrative contract that was much more than she ever made in her entire UFC career and she is looking to make a statement against experienced Bare Knuckle boxer Britain Hart.

Chris “The Crippler” Leben will also be on the card taking on Quentin Henry in what will be his last time setting foot in the ring or cage because the longtime fan favorite and UFC veteran announced this would be his last fight of his career and he will retire win or lose on Friday night.

The Co-Main event is a BKFC men’s lightweight championship between two undefeated fighters, champion Johnny Bedford and contender Dat Nguyen.

The Pay-Per-View event costs $39.99 and will be streamed live on FITE.TV and BKFC.TV, but right before the main card starts fight fans will be able to watch Three Free preliminary undercard bouts live streamed on the BKFC’s official YouTube page.

BKFC KnuckleMania Free Fight Prelim Card

Lightweight – Dave Morgan vs. Travis Thompson

Lightweight – Jarod Grant vs. Brandon Lambert

Light Heavyweight – Jeff Bailey vs. Drew Lipton

The Prelims start at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT on YouTube.

BKFC Knucklemania Live Stream Free Prelims on YouTube



YouTube Video by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

How to Watch and ORDER BKFC KNUCKLEMANIA Pay-Per-View

FITE.TV: https://bit.ly/39gJS6Y​

Pay-Per-View: www.bareknuckle.tv/orderppv

BKFC KnuckleMania: VanZant vs. Hart airs live on February 5th, 2020 at 9:00 PM EST

