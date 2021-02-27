Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim Free Live Stream Undercard

Mexican boxing star Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is scheduled to take on Turkish challenger Avni Yildirim on Miami, Florida on February 27, but fight fans will be able to watch the pre-fight action for FREE on YouTube via DAZN Boxing’s YouTube channel.

Canelo is arguably the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world today, having won belts from 154 to 175 pounds and fighting all the best guys in the division.

Since leaving his longtime promoter Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions last year, he has fought Callum Smith and now will fight to defend his WBA/WBC super middleweight titles against a tough challenger in Yildirim.

This will be Canelo’s first fight of 2021 and he wants to put on another impressive showing and continue staying active during the pandemic.

Before the main event, you can watch a live stream of the up and coming rising stars under Matchroom boxing promotions.

Alexis Espino the undefeated young super middleweight who comes from the camp of Robert Garcia in Riverside, California will take on Ashton Skyes.

Lightweight Amateur standout, Keyshawn Davis, will make his professional debut against Lester Brown and wants to make a splash with an impressive showing tonight.

Aaron Aponte will take on Harry Gigliotti in a light welterweight fight.

Former WBO light welterweight champion Chris Algieri will call the action during the preliminary live stream show.

Preliminary Undercard

Alexis Espino vs. Ashton Skyes

Keyshawn Davis vs. Lester Brown

Aaron Aponte vs. Harry Gigliotti

CANELO VS. YILDIRIM UNDERCARD LIVESTREAM



YouTube video by DAZN Boxing

