Chris Algieri warns Ryan Garcia, if Manny Pacquiao puts you down you’re not getting up

One of the most talked about match-ups in boxing is the rumored Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao vs. Ryan “KingRy” Garcia fight.

The 22-year-old Garcia who sports an undefeated record of 22 wins and 18 by way of knockout at lightweight, told all of his social media followers that he is going to fight the 42-year-old Filipino sports icon next.

Most fans questioned the validity of the fight and claimed Garcia was just clout chasing hoping to gain more attention to his name.

Garcia made it no secret that Manny Pacquiao is his idol and he wants to fight him before he retires because it would be an honor to go up against someone as legendary as boxing’s only 8-dvision world champion.

Fighters especially those who’ve stepped in the ring and faced Pacquiao admire Garcia’s gutsy call out but still think the California native is too green to face an experienced all-time great like Pacquiao.

Chris Algieri who is currently in Miami, Florida to do commentary work for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yıldırım fight on February 27th, spoke to Fino Boxing about the possible Garcia vs. Pacquiao fight.

Algieri fought Pacquiao in 2014 and was knocked down by the Filipino southpaw several times and was able survive the full twelve rounds only to lose by unanimous decision.

Algieri thinks Garcia has a lot of potential but warns the young social media star who campaigns in the lightweight division that Pacquiao will capitalize on those mistakes he made against Luke Campbell.

“The thing about someone like Ryan Garcia is his progression from fight to fight is exponential,” Algieri told Fino Boxing. “So you don’t know exactly what level Ryan’s going to be at when he comes to the fight because he is getting better every fight. But from the things that I saw in the Luke Campbell fight, Manny [Pacquiao] would be able to capitalize very well and if Manny puts you down, you are not getting up.”

Garcia’s promoters squashed any possibility of a fight with Pacquiao and would rather have him stay at lightweight and take on the likes of Teofimo Lopez, Devin Haney or Gervonta “Tank” Davis next.

Pacquiao was recently stripped of his WBA welterweight title due to inactivity and has made it clear he wants to fight undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford next for $40 million.

