Mayweather: Ryan Garcia just wants a big payday against Manny Pacquiao

Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao, 42, hasn’t fought in the ring for close to two years and it will be the longest stretch of inactivity for the Filipino Senator in his entire boxing career.

The last time he fought he won the WBA welterweight super title in July of 2019 against Keith Thurman making Pacquiao the oldest welterweight champion in boxing history at the age of 40.

Pacquiao was scheduled to defend his belt a few months around April or May of 2020 but the global coronavirus pandemic hit and caused all sporting events to halt and having to put on events without fans in attendance.

Ryan Garcia a 22-year-old up and coming lightweight contender tossed his hat into the ring calling out Pacquiao and even going as far to say that the fight was close to being made, but Golden Boy Promotions said there is no truth to the rumors that their fighter Garcia is close to landing a fight with Pacquiao.

Most boxing fans felt this was a publicity stunt by Garcia to take away focus from the fans desire to see him fight Gervonta “Tank” Davis or Devin Haney.

In an interview posted on The Mayweather Channel YouTube page, Mayweather suggested the reason a young fighter like Garcia would go up two weight division to fight someone like Pacquiao is for a big payday.

Mayweather also feels the fight isn’t happening but if it did Garcia stands no chance against Pacquiao.

“I think that Ryan wants a big payday that’s all. He has no chance against Manny Pacquiao” said Mayweather. “I mean he’s gonna lose, but he’ll get paid if it happens, but I can’t see it happening.

Mayweather also feels Pacquiao has no interest fighting Garcia and wants to go out fighting one of the top champions in the welterweight division.

“Manny don’t care about that fight. I don’t think Manny cares about fighting Ryan Garcia at all. I think Manny wants to end his career trying to fight guys from his weight class, maybe an Errol Spence Jr., maybe a Terence Crawford, guys like that, legit welterweights that have stake to claim to be able to fight him. I think he wants to prove that he still has something left against these guys, not some guy just begging for a fight.”

Pacquiao recently started training and posted videos on his social media of him doing light road work, shadow boxing and heavy bag drills. He also announced on his Twitter that he is ready to announce a big fight soon.

Current speculation is his next opponent could be undefeated WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford. Pacquiao wants to fight for a belt since the WBA stripped him of his welterweight title due to inactivity making him a champion in recess while elevating Cuban Yordenis Ugas to super status.

Fight fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the Filipino legend and are curious to see the 42-year-old can still hang with the young lions.

