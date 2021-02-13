Richard Commey vs. Jackson Marinez Fight Live Stream on ESPN

Top Rank boxing presents Richard Commey vs. Jackson Marinez live from The Bubble at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on ESPN and Live Streamed on ESPN+.

The original main event of the evening was a light heavyweight bout between Joe Smith Jr. and Maxim Vlasov, but Vlasov tested positive for COVID-19 and the fight was called off on Thursday. Commey vs. Marinez were the co-main event but were elevated to headline the card.

Commey (29-3, 26 KOs) comes from Accra, Ghana and he is a former IBF lightweight champion and fighter in the division.

In 2019 he won the vacant IBF title beating Isa Chaniev by TKO, he would eventually lose the title by TKO to undefeated superstar Teofimo Lopez who eventually went on to beat Vasyl Lomachenko to become the undisputed lightweight king.

Commey, 33, sees tonight as another opportunity to get himself back into title contention and wants to put on an impressive showing against Jackson Marinez.

Marinez (19-1, 7 KOs) comes from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic and currently trains in Riverside, California under the famed Robert Garcia.

He is best known for his close fight with undefeated Rolando Romero, where many ringside observers felt he did enough to beat the undefeated prospect only to lose the fight on the judges cards.

The co-main event will be a 10-round featherweight barn-burner between two action packed fighters, Adam “BluNose” Lopez and Jason “El Alacrancito” Sanchez.

Top Rank on ESPN Fight Card

Lightweight – Richard Commey vs. Jackson Marinez

Featherweight – Adam Lopez vs. Jason Sanchez

Heavyweight – Jared Anderson vs. Kingsley Ibeh

Lightweight – Eric Puente vs. Sergio Vega

Welterweight – Jahi Tucker vs. Eric Rodriguez

Middleweight – Troy Isley vs. Bryant Costello

Bantamweight – Floyd Diaz vs. Fernando Macias

Watch Richard Commey vs. Jackson Marinez on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT televised on ESPN, and live stream on ESPN+.

